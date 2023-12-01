 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP gaming laptop is discounted from $1,099 to $699

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best gaming laptop deals is ending very soon at Walmart and if you’re looking for a mid-range laptop for less, you seriously don’t want to miss out. For now, you can buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $699 reduced $400 from the usual price of $1,099. An exceptionally tempting deal, here’s what else you need to know about it before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, you’re in safe hands with anything from HP. With the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get an Intel Core i5-12500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage space. The graphics card is an important component of any gaming system and this one has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 card paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare properties. It’s a great mid-range package but it also adds some neat extra details.

This includes a backlit keyboard with numeric keypad which looks great while also giving you plenty of room for different key binds. The display has wide viewing angles of up to 178-degrees so it’s good for watching your favorite shows as well as gaming. The system manages to offer up to 11 hours of battery life but consider that to be lower if you’re midway through an intense gaming session that’s pushing the capabilities of the system.

Related

The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop also supports the latest protocols such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 while there’s a HP Wide Vision camera with AI noise removal for any time you need to take a video call. It’s not quite up there with the best gaming laptops but it’s still pretty good and an ideal option for those seeking a mid-range gaming laptop for less.

Perfectly designed to appeal to anyone who wants to game on the move without spending a fortune, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is super appealing while on sale. Normally costing $1,099, you can buy it from Walmart for $699 but you need to be fast. The $400 discount is going to end very soon and you really won’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
One of the best laptop deals I saw on Black Friday is still available
The Dell XPS 13

Dell has continued to offer some fantastic laptop deals with $200 off the highly sought after Dell XPS 13 laptop. This particular model usually costs $799 but right now, you can buy it for $599 making it an unmissable deal. If you're keen to learn more, read on while we take you through everything or simply hit the button below to get straight to the listing.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is widely regarded as one of the best laptops around thanks to being affordable and well-built. This particular Dell XPS 13 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It keeps things simple yet just right for working on the move or taking to class. There's also its gorgeous 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness.

Read more
There’s still time to get this HP 17-inch laptop for $260
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Continuing from all the holiday sales excitement, HP still has a HP 17-inch laptop for $240 off bringing the price down to $260. Usually priced at $500, this is one of those laptop deals that's a great option for anyone seeking an inexpensive Windows-based laptop to take to class or similar. We're here to tell you a little more about it before you consider making your purchase. As a previous Cyber Monday deal, expect it to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
The HP 17-inch laptop keeps things simple. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won't rival the best laptops when it comes to performance, but it's well priced for what it offers. It also offers a hefty advantage for the price -- a 17-inch display. Said display has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while it also has 250 nits of brightness. While it might not be great for using in bright sunlight, it's a good call if you need more space to juggle your many windows.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

There has been a huge boom in gaming laptops in the past few years; once they were bulky, expensive, and not that good, we now have thin and lightweight configurations with lots of power. We're also seeing more and more powerful GPUs in gaming laptops, although it's important to note that even if laptop GPUs have the same name as desktop GPUs, they often aren't the same. Even so, having a laptop RTX 4070 or 4080, which are one step down from their desktop counterparts, are leaps and bounds better than a few years ago when we'd have to rely on the processor to do all the graphical lifting.
There's a lot of variety to pick from, and the market is saturated with deals, so to help you along, we've collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. We've broken it up between Intel CPUs and AMD CPUs so you can pick the processor family you feel most comfortable with.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals (Intel)

Read more