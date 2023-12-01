This HP gaming laptop is discounted from $1,099 to $699

One of the best gaming laptop deals is ending very soon at Walmart and if you’re looking for a mid-range laptop for less, you seriously don’t want to miss out. For now, you can buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $699 reduced $400 from the usual price of $1,099. An exceptionally tempting deal, here’s what else you need to know about it before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, you’re in safe hands with anything from HP. With the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get an Intel Core i5-12500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage space. The graphics card is an important component of any gaming system and this one has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 card paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare properties. It’s a great mid-range package but it also adds some neat extra details.

This includes a backlit keyboard with numeric keypad which looks great while also giving you plenty of room for different key binds. The display has wide viewing angles of up to 178-degrees so it’s good for watching your favorite shows as well as gaming. The system manages to offer up to 11 hours of battery life but consider that to be lower if you’re midway through an intense gaming session that’s pushing the capabilities of the system.

The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop also supports the latest protocols such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 while there’s a HP Wide Vision camera with AI noise removal for any time you need to take a video call. It’s not quite up there with the best gaming laptops but it’s still pretty good and an ideal option for those seeking a mid-range gaming laptop for less.

Perfectly designed to appeal to anyone who wants to game on the move without spending a fortune, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is super appealing while on sale. Normally costing $1,099, you can buy it from Walmart for $699 but you need to be fast. The $400 discount is going to end very soon and you really won’t want to miss out.

