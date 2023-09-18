 Skip to main content
Built for working from home, this HP laptop is over $4,300 off today

Someone using the HP Zbook Studio.
HP

There’s some massive savings available today if you’re in the market for laptop with the computing power of a desktop PC and security features that are as good as almost anything you’ll find on a professional consumer laptop. The HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 is discounted $4,689 at HP today. This is a mobile workstation that would regularly cost over $9,000, so this discount makes for more than 50% off. The sale price comes in at $4,374, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 mobile workstation

While you won’t find the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 listed among the best laptops, it’s only because of the difficulty in ranking it anywhere, as it’s a very unique kind of laptop. In fact the HP ZBook Fury 16 is considered more of a mobile workstation, as it’s essentially a desktop PC packed into an expanded laptop body. This build sees it with an Intel i9 processor with 24 cores, 64GB of system memory, a 1TB solid state drive, and an NVIDIA RTX 5000 graphics card. The HP ZBook Fury 16 also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

This is a laptop that’s built to take on the most intense workflows many people could think to throw at it, including editing 8K video and 3D rendering. This puts it beyond even many of the best laptop for video editing, and its 16-inch Full HD display makes it with considering if you do any kind of creative work. This mobile workstation also has advanced security features, as this is the Wolf Pro Security Edition. It has system safeguards like HP Sure Start and features that keep the device — and your data — locked down tight. While this mobile workstation doesn’t have the portability you’ll find in many laptop because of its thicker profile, it is still meant to go mobile, making it the perfect option for remote workers or anyone who is a big job to do out in the field.

While the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 mobile workstation would regularly cost $9,063, today you can grab it for $4,689. This is a saving of $4,373, or a little more than 50% off. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

