Windows 11 multitasking is about to get even better

Windows 11 already has great multitasking thanks to Snap Layouts. So, if you know how to split your screen in Windows 11 Snap Layouts, you’re already aware of how good it is. And things will get even easier since the Windows 11 KB5046716 update is tinkering around with new Snap Layouts and hidden label ideas, as Phantomofearth noticed and confirmed by Windows Latest.

Windows Latest tested the features and can confirm that Microsoft is testing with different text options for the Snap Layouts, such as:

Choose an app layout for your screen

Choose where to move this window

Choose where to snap this window

Choose where to arrange this window

Earlier, Microsoft made the feature easier to use. You can now see which app will go where because the layout displays icons of the open apps and text. The keyboard shortcut is also shown in case you forget. Microsoft makes it easier to open Snap Layouts with the Windows key +z. Currently, there is no text explaining what the layout options are, making it more difficult for those who are new to the feature.

The Windows update also has other updates for the File Explorer with labels for regularly used actions such as paste, copy, delete, etc. Microsoft also made other improvements to the Beta build, such as adding share support to the Start menu. This new addition lets users share files directly from the Taskbar jump lists.

You can right-click on any icon on the Taskbar to see a share icon alongside a file. Additionally, there is a new gamepad layout for the on-screen keyboard, and once selected, you can use your Xbox controller to type and navigate quickly. Not to mention, the new Narrator improvements help you skip past links in a text file and jump straight to any list or table of contents.