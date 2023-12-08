 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrading to a 4K monitor? Amazon has a 27-inch for 20% off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor on a white background.
Innocn

Amazon has a great deal on a 4K gaming monitor that you might not ordinarily consider. While monitor deals are typically full of Dell, Alienware, and HP models, Amazon has a $160 discount on the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor with a USB-C connection. It normally costs $800 but it’s currently down to $640, so it’s a fairly tempting proposition. If you fancy trying something a little different from the mainstream brands, take a look at what else it has to offer below.

Why you should buy the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor

While you won’t see Innocn on any of the best gaming monitor lists, on paper it sounds very promising. Its 27-inch panel is a 4K one with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160. Alongside that, it has a refresh rate of 160Hz with a 1ms response time. Colors wise, it has 99% DCI-P3 Adobe RGB color gamut support with HDR1000 ensuring everything should look gorgeous. Whatever you’re playing will look more vibrant while it’s also a good option for video or image editing.

The Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor also has HDMI 2.1 support so you can use it alongside the latest games consoles and reap all the benefits. Interestingly, besides being connected via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4, you can also connect it via USB-C with up to 90W power delivery so it’s a versatile system that will work well with laptops as well as desktop systems.

Related

Once set up, an adjustable pivot can get things looking just how you need them, while there are also built-in stereo speakers. Two USB-A ports mean you can hook up additional devices if you choose to, or use it to charge up your controller.

The only real downside here is that some customers have questioned the build quality of the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor as well as the fact it’s quite bulky by modern standards. If you’ve got the room though and the time to make some adjustments, you’ll be impressed at the level of value the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor offers.

Normally $800, you can buy the feature-packed Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor for $640 right now at Amazon. A saving of $160, this is a great way to snag a high-end monitor for considerably less than big name brands. Check it it out now before the 20% saving ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This HP gaming laptop is discounted from $1,099 to $699
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

One of the best gaming laptop deals is ending very soon at Walmart and if you're looking for a mid-range laptop for less, you seriously don't want to miss out. For now, you can buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $699 reduced $400 from the usual price of $1,099. An exceptionally tempting deal, here's what else you need to know about it before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, you're in safe hands with anything from HP. With the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get an Intel Core i5-12500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage space. The graphics card is an important component of any gaming system and this one has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 card paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare properties. It's a great mid-range package but it also adds some neat extra details.

Read more
There’s still time to get this HP 17-inch laptop for $260
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Continuing from all the holiday sales excitement, HP still has a HP 17-inch laptop for $240 off bringing the price down to $260. Usually priced at $500, this is one of those laptop deals that's a great option for anyone seeking an inexpensive Windows-based laptop to take to class or similar. We're here to tell you a little more about it before you consider making your purchase. As a previous Cyber Monday deal, expect it to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
The HP 17-inch laptop keeps things simple. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won't rival the best laptops when it comes to performance, but it's well priced for what it offers. It also offers a hefty advantage for the price -- a 17-inch display. Said display has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while it also has 250 nits of brightness. While it might not be great for using in bright sunlight, it's a good call if you need more space to juggle your many windows.

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Save on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Alienware has a reputation for making some of the most high-end and expensive gaming gear on the market, and it has a well-deserved reputation. That means a lot of folks have an interest in grabbing one of Alienware's devices, whether it's a laptop or a monitor, but they can be a bit out of reach for most folks. Luckily, there are always great gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals to go around, and we've collected some of our favorites from Alienware, including some excellent gaming monitor deals.

Best Alienware Gaming PC Deals

Read more