Upgrading to a 4K monitor? Amazon has a 27-inch for 20% off

Amazon has a great deal on a 4K gaming monitor that you might not ordinarily consider. While monitor deals are typically full of Dell, Alienware, and HP models, Amazon has a $160 discount on the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor with a USB-C connection. It normally costs $800 but it’s currently down to $640, so it’s a fairly tempting proposition. If you fancy trying something a little different from the mainstream brands, take a look at what else it has to offer below.

Why you should buy the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor

While you won’t see Innocn on any of the best gaming monitor lists, on paper it sounds very promising. Its 27-inch panel is a 4K one with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160. Alongside that, it has a refresh rate of 160Hz with a 1ms response time. Colors wise, it has 99% DCI-P3 Adobe RGB color gamut support with HDR1000 ensuring everything should look gorgeous. Whatever you’re playing will look more vibrant while it’s also a good option for video or image editing.

The Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor also has HDMI 2.1 support so you can use it alongside the latest games consoles and reap all the benefits. Interestingly, besides being connected via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4, you can also connect it via USB-C with up to 90W power delivery so it’s a versatile system that will work well with laptops as well as desktop systems.

Once set up, an adjustable pivot can get things looking just how you need them, while there are also built-in stereo speakers. Two USB-A ports mean you can hook up additional devices if you choose to, or use it to charge up your controller.

The only real downside here is that some customers have questioned the build quality of the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor as well as the fact it’s quite bulky by modern standards. If you’ve got the room though and the time to make some adjustments, you’ll be impressed at the level of value the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor offers.

Normally $800, you can buy the feature-packed Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor for $640 right now at Amazon. A saving of $160, this is a great way to snag a high-end monitor for considerably less than big name brands. Check it it out now before the 20% saving ends soon.

