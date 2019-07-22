Computing

Intel’s Ice Lake mobile chips give AMD’s desktop powerhouse a run for its money

Jonathan Terrasi
By
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena core performance

Consumers curious to know how Intel’s upcoming 10th-generation processors will stack up against AMD’s lineup are now getting their first snapshot, as benchmarks for an i7 model have leaked showing an edge over AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X. The test, performed using Geekbench benchmarking tools on an HP Spectre x360 laptop, confirms that the i7-1065G7 CPU from Intel’s next generation of chips (known by the Ice Lake moniker) outperforms the Ryzen 9 3900X in single-core performance.

Although the Ryzen 9 3900X still enjoys a clear lead in multi-core processing, this is still quite a feat for the Ice Lake i7, and a huge vote of confidence for Intel. The results are that much more impressive considering that the nimble Ice Lake mobile chip can put out a higher single-core score despite the fact that it runs at less than half the base clock speed, and less than 20% of the thermal design power (TDP) wattage, of the beefier AMD Ryzen 9 desktop chip.

For Intel, this does more than merely deflate the boastful performance claims of their competitor’s powerhouse CPU. The leaked test scores more immediately stand as a compelling answer to the criticism surrounding Intel’s decision to push back a die-size shrink to 7nm until 2021. It not only demonstrates Intel’s methodical approach to ensuring quality in the new line’s reduction to 10nm dies, but it lends credibility to Intel’s stated philosophy of prioritizing performance over form factor. It also illustrates why Intel doesn’t invest time and money into chasing niche products like AMD’s Threadripper, instead favoring solid workhorse chips.

The leaked scores also bode well for Intel’s more ambitious undertakings. If Intel is capable of packing so much horsepower into a mobile Ice Lake chip, fully conceived hardware like the kind that Project Athena is aiming to produce, which tightly integrates processing and networking, may yield even more substantial efficiency gains.

It is performance like this that reminds us all why Intel has stayed so dominant for so long. If AMD wants a real shot at taking the fight to Intel, it’s going to have to move beyond the wow-factor tactic it has been pursuing since this year’s Computex and deliver simple, robust hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Anita George, Jon Martindale
how to download music from youtube 41952312 l 640x0
Computing

Need to rip audio from a video? Here's how to download music from YouTube

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools on offer, which is the best? Our guide will teach you how to download music from YouTube with two different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Anita George, Jon Martindale
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4A files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4A files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

If you're an outlook user who sent an angry email and really wish you hadn't, then you're in luck. There are ways to recall that email, but you'll have to act fast. Here's how to recall an email in outlook.
Posted By Anita George, Tyler Lacoma
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Enjoy your music on more devices: Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3

FLAC files sound awesome — that is, if your device can handle the lossless format. No matter your OS there's a converter for you. Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3, so you no longer have to worry about incompatibility issues.
Posted By Anita George
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD Threadripper 3000 CPUs are nearly here, and they could be amazingly powerful

AMD's third-generation Ryzen CPUs are amazingly capable, but what about the 3000-series Threadripper CPUs? Those are coming down the pipe and quite possible quicker than anyone expected.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be released in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're going to see in the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Alex Blake
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut
Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. That's a 51% price cut coupled with $611 worth of savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
equifax security breach
Computing

Equifax agrees to pay $700 million settlement for its 2017 data breach

Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million as part of a settlement tied to its 2017 data breach. This settlement includes a restitution fund of up to $425 million for consumers affected by the 2017 data breach.
Posted By Anita George