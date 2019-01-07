Digital Trends
Computing

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ CPU boosts battery life to 25 hours, arrives for holiday 2019

Matthew S. Smith
By
1 of 4
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 2
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 3
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 4

We finally know when Intel will ship a processor based on a cutting-edge 10-nanometer production process. It’ll arrive for the 2019 holiday season, and the architecture will be called Ice Lake.

The specific details about Ice Lake, such as the exact processor names and capabilities, weren’t announced at CES 2019. That information will come later in the year. What we do know, though, is that Ice Lake will be based on the 10-nanometer Sunny Cove architecture that Intel detailed in December of 2018. Sunny Cove leaps to the long-awaited 10-nanometer node, which should translate to a smaller and more efficient processor.

“The cool thing about Ice Lake is that it’s not just a CPU,” Becky Loop, Intel Fellow and Chief Client CPU Architect, told Digital Trends. “We are delivering innovation at a platform level.”

That sounds complex, and it is, but what it means for your next laptop is straightforward. Ice Lake processors hope to deliver a major boost in battery life alongside noticeable performance enhancements. Intel says Ice Lake-powered devices can play video for up to 25 hours on a charge and will last up to one month in standby mode. Whiskey Lake, for comparison, quoted up to 16 hours of battery life. Ice Lake’s figures are similar to what Qualcomm promises with its new laptop processors, which are derived from that company’s smartphone CPU line.

Ms. Loop told Digital Trends that battery life projections are “based on concept vehicles,” and that Intel expects “different use cases may bring that 25 hours down.” Still, the company is optimistic that users will notice a big improvement. That’s not only thanks to Ice Lake itself, but a wide range of software tweaks. Laptops based on Ice Lake can reduce memory frequency in low-demand situations to make every watt last as long as possible — or can lower an idle screen’s refresh rate when it displays a static image.

It’s already time to plan for the 2019 holidays

While Intel made the Ice Lake announcement during its CES 2019 press conference, devices at the show will have to wait awhile to see them on store shelves. “Consumers can expect to see Ice Lake systems on shelves by holiday 2019,” said Ms. Loop. “We’re really focusing on the mobile line, for the next era of mobile compute.”

Ice Lake will launch first in laptops and 2-in-1, with a focus on U-Series and Y-Series processors. The U-Series is Intel’s mainstream mobile chip, and is found in most laptops and 2-in-1s sold today. The Y-Series is Intel’s super-low-power chip line, and appears in the thinnest 2-in-1s and laptops available.

Desktop processors, as well as high-end laptop hardware, will come sometime after this initial launch. This approach is consistent with other recent Intel launches, such as Kaby Lake, which launched in the third quarter of 2016 with a limited line of U-Series and Y-Series mobile chips. Desktops arrived in January of 2017.

Gaming sees a boost, Thunderbolt 3 gets integrated

We don’t know many specifics about what these new processors offer, such as core count or clock speeds, but we do know they’ll all include the new Intel Gen11 graphics architecture. “It’s one particular component that’s shipping on all of them,” Ms. Loop said, meaning all Ice Lake processors will benefit from the new hardware.

Intel detailed its Gen11 graphics hardware at its December event. It’ll offer a major improvement in performance, promising a teraflop of compute power support for critical gaming features like adaptive sync and HDR. Gen11 isn’t the same as Intel’s Xe graphics hardware (aka Artic Sound), which is planned for a 2020 release and will include a discrete graphics card, but it should still provide a big boost to the baseline gaming performance found in Intel-powered laptops and 2-in-1s.

Ice Lake will also integrate Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6, which is based on the 802.11ax wireless standard. Including Thunderbolt 3 is a good move, as laptops will be far more likely to offer support for the port now that it comes standard with Intel’s processor. That should make it a feature found on a wide variety of devices, instead of one reserved for top-tier premium laptops.

Last, but certainly not least, Ice Lake includes new optimization for Vector Neural Network Instructions, or VNNI. That means the processor will be able to run such instructions much more quickly than before, providing a big boost to certain applications. Users could see performance boosts in a variety of applications, such as AI-powered image search. Intel’s demo compared two versions of the Microsoft Photos app side-by-side, one with VNNI optimization enabled, and the other without. The VNNI-enabled demo appeared twice as quick as the version with it disabled.

The start of the next generation

Ice Lake is a big deal for Intel. The company has repeatedly delayed the introduction of processors based on a 10-nanometer production process. Now the company finally has a plan to roll them out in consumer devices and is making statements about what you can expect when you put one in your hands. 2019’s holiday season should be a very good time to buy a new laptop or 2-in-1.

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
huawei matebook 13 review feat
Product Review

The Huawei MateBook 13 could be the MacBook Air killer we’ve always wanted

Apple was once the king of thin and light laptops, but Huawei wants to change that with the MateBook 13. With its beautiful slim bezel display and a thin and light design, the MateBook 13 might be the leading MacBook Air killer in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Why limit yourself to one OS? Try one of these great virtual machine apps

Buying a new computer just because you want to utilize another operating system isn't necessary. Just use the best virtual machine applications to emulate one OS inside another, no matter what your platform or budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
huawei announces matebook 13 ces 2019 dsc 9012
Computing

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is smaller than a MacBook Air, yet includes Nvidia graphics

Huawei is taking on Apple's MacBook Air. The company famous for its phones and tablets is introducing the new MateBook 13, sitting in between the ultra-slim MateBook X, and the budget-friendly Notebook D from 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen