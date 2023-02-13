 Skip to main content
Normally $420, this Lenovo Chromebook is just $280 today

Jennifer Allen
By
Man sitting with Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook.

Lenovo laptop deals are an ideal place to check out whether you’re looking for a super cheap laptop or something high-end. Right now, one of our favorite laptop deals is on the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Normally priced at $420, you can snap it up for $280 meaning you save a hefty $140 off the regular price. Working out at 33% off, this is the ideal opportunity to get more for your money and is a great fit for students in particular. The deal is only available for a limited time so let’s take a quick look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 3i Chromebook

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there, especially when it comes to developing robust systems with business users in mind. Such a mentality is seen within the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. While it may not have the specs of one of the best Chromebooks, there’s still plenty to like here for the price. It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s just what you need from a Chromebook. After all, you’ll be mostly using cloud-based apps as well as storage from the cloud so there’s no need for anything too complex.

The highlight here is its screen. The Lenovo 3i Chromebook has a 15.6-inch full HD display so you get the benefits of 1920 x 1080 which is so much nicer to look at than something lesser. It also has 300 nits of brightness and a LED backlight to help with any eye strain. Best of all, it’s a touchscreen so you can get more tactile with what you’re doing, proving useful for many scenarios. Up top is a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphone so it’s a good bet for taking video calls too.

With an all-day battery life, the Lenovo 3i Chromebook is ideal for students and any commuters who need to work on the move. Normally priced at $420, you can buy the Lenovo 3i Chromebook for $280 when you get it direct from Lenovo. A saving of $140 works out at 33% off and is a great deal for anyone on a tight budget. Buy it now before you miss out.

