Lenovo 4th of July sale means savings on laptops and gaming PCs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 top down view showing logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Known for lines like the ThinkPad and Legion, Lenovo is a pretty big deal when it comes to computing equipment. Right now, for the 4th of July (or maybe as a competitor to Prime Day deals, coming soon) Lenovo is having their “Black Friday in July” sale. Whatever the occasion or meaning behind the name, these deals do mean great savings for you. Tap the button below to shop them for yourself and get the right product for you. If you’re a little overwhelmed, however, you can also keep reading to see the best deals in the sale, which include some of the very best Lenovo laptops.

What you should buy in the Lenovo 4th of July sale

If you want to start with a Lenovo classic, consider checking out their ThinkPad line. This puts the laptop down to just $699 from $2,369, saving you $1,670. It’s made, at least in part, from recycled materials and with eye health and safety in mind. This laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO processor, has an integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It has a 14-inch WUXGA display and 1080p webcam. If you’re looking for an upgrade, check out this instead. It’s down to $899 from $2,949 (a savings of $2,050), has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and is designed to be a mid-level mobile worker’s computer.

Looking for a 2-in-1 laptop instead? This will suit your needs better. It has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen that can be used with a stylus pen. It has 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 1080p webcam. Get it now for just $820, down from its usual $1,000.

Finally, we take a look at the Legion line, Lenovo’s line for gamers. First, check out the deals on the and , both around 25% off and now $1,702 and $2,418, respectively. As the names suggest, these laptops have a very similar chassis. Perhaps their biggest difference comes down to stats and the RTX 4070 of the regular edition compared with the RTX 4080 in the Pro form. More interested in a tower? Try this that brings the desktop with an RTX 4070 Super from $2,079 to $1,450.

Of course, there are more options where these come from, so tap the button below if you feel like you can find something that meets your qualifications more.

