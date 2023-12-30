 Skip to main content
This Chromebook turns into a tablet, and it’s on sale for $290

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends

While a Windows laptop can be great, it tends to cost a lot if you want to get something that’s even remotely powerful, and a lot of that is due to the fact that Windows tends to be rather resource-hungry. A solid alternative is going for a Chromebook, which runs on ChromeOS and tends not to need as many hardware resources. This ultimately means that they can be much cheaper and much lighter, and one excellent example is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, which has been discounted to $290. That’s a $140 discount from the usual $430 price and gives you something that works both as a laptop and as a tablet for less than $300.

Why you should buy the Chromebook Duet 3

Under the hood, this configuration of the Chromebook Duet 3 has a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which is a mid-range mobile processor that’s more than enough to handle most productivity tasks on ChromeOS, and makes it a perfect work machine. Also, ChromeOS means dealing with the Google ecosystem, which is perfect if you’re already familiar with it, especially if your workplace or workflow includes things like Google Docs or  Slides, meaning you can get your work done faster. On the other hand, it does mean you might miss out on a lot of apps that are only available on Windows 11 or MacOS.

As for the screen you’re working with, it’s 10.95 inches and runs a 2k resolution, so it’s great either for working on content or watching content, making it quite versatile. The same goes for the 400nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it pretty much anywhere there isn’t direct sunlight. The folio it comes with is also pretty great, although it’s important to note that it’s a little bit cramped given how small the screen is, so you might have to buy a travel keyboard if you tend to type a lot.

Overall, the Chromebook Duet 3 is a solid alternative to buying a Windows laptop, and if you’re still on the fence, you can check out our breakdown of Chromebooks vs laptops to get a better sense of your needs. If you do decide to go for the Chromebook Duet 3, then you can grab it from Lenovo for just $290, or alternatively, you can check out their other excellent Chromebook deals.

