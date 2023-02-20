 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Chromebook is $100 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash

If you’re looking for great value Chromebook deals, Lenovo has an excellent one on its Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. Normally priced at $430, it’s down to $330 for a strictly limited time only. A saving of $100 or 23%, this is the ideal time to dive into one of the more inexpensive yet strongly recommended laptop deals out there. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

One of the best Chromebooks out there, if you simply need an effective laptop without the need for Windows, this is it. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 has everything you could need for the price as expected from one of the best laptop brands. It has a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That’s a chunky amount of storage for any Chromebook so there’s plenty of space for all your files without necessarily relying on cloud storage all the time.

The highlight here is also something that cements the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 in its place as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. You guessed it — it’s screen. It has a 10.95-inch 2K screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 along with touchscreen properties and 400 nits of brightness. That instantly makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 more versatile as you can use it both as a tablet and as a laptop, or even switch over to a presentation mode. A 5MP front-facing webcam is available while there’s also a 8MP rear-facing camera so there’s plenty of flexibility here. Flexibility being the word here as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is consistently varied in its approach so you can always find a different way of using it, all while being very portable. Whether you’re a student looking for something to type your essays on as well as work as a streaming device, or an avid commuter, this is a good laptop for you.

Normally priced at $430, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is currently enjoying a $100 discount at Lenovo bringing it down to $330. The site warns that stock is strictly limited so you’ll need to be quick to enjoy 23% off this well-made laptop. Hit the buy button now so you don’t miss out on a fantastic device for less.

