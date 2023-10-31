 Skip to main content
Lenovo just knocked $600 off this gaming laptop with an RTX 4090

Lenovo often provides many of the best gaming laptop deals and that’s certainly the case today. If you’re looking for some fantastic power on the move, consider the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i that’s currently available for $3,000. Usually priced at $3,600, you’re saving $600 off the regular price and scoring yourself a fantastically powerful gaming laptop. Topping the many laptop deals going on right now, read on while we explain more about what it offers and why you might want it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is seriously powerful. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. The icing on the cake is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. All of this basically means you’ve got one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, promising plenty of power and no issue with playing the latest games at high detail levels.

Adding to its potential, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR400 support, 100% sRGB color, 500 nits of brightness, and an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter and dual microphone. The screen takes up 93.6% of the display’s surface area so there’s not much filler here.

As you’d expect, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has excellent attention to detail elsewhere too. For instance, there’s Legion Coldfront 5.0 AI-tuned thermal technology. Its improved fan system with 3D blades as thin as .1mm keep things ticking along nicely and reminding you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. It also has the largest battery Lenovo can legally put into a laptop with a 99.99Whr battery. Even the keyboard is well thought out with 1.5mm key travel, stylish backlighting, and a great touchpad too.

The ultimate gaming laptop in many ways, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is usually priced at $3,600. Right now, you can buy it from Lenovo for $3,000 making it a solid investment for anyone who wants to enjoy PC gaming on the move for a while to come. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

7 early HP laptop Black Friday deals I recommend shopping now
Angled image of the HP Victus 16.

HP is already getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of early HP laptop Black Friday deals, so you don't have to wait if you want to enjoy massive discounts when buying a new laptop. We've rounded up our favorite picks here, which include offers for Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops. We're not sure how much time remains on these savings, and if they'll be available again on Black Friday once they get sold out. To make sure that you get the HP laptop that you want, it's highly recommended that your complete your purchase as soon as possible.
HP Stream 14 -- $199, was $229

If all you need is a basic laptop for handling simple tasks like watching streaming shows, go for the HP Stream 14. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM can deal with day-to-day activities, and its 14-inch display is large enough to enjoy your videos but small enough to maintain portability. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode in a 64GB SSD -- if you need more space for your files, you can sign up for cloud storage services.

One of HP’s best laptops just got a massive $450 price cut
The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

One of the best laptop deals today has you saving $450 on a great laptop. That laptop is the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It ordinarily costs $1,400 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $950. It's a great price for a highly versatile laptop that doubles up as a tablet for those times you need to be more hands-on. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what to know. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and it's particularly great at developing some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, 1,000 nits of brightness, and an integrated privacy screen.

I found 6 early Razer Black Friday deals on gaming laptops and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're looking forward to the offers that Razer, one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry, will roll out for Black Friday, you should know that there are already some bargains available for gaming laptops, gaming chairs, monitors, and more. We're not sure how long these early Razer Black Friday deals will last though, so gamers who want to complete their purchases well ahead of the shopping holiday should push through with their transactions for any of these items immediately. Once the offer is gone, we're not sure if they'll pop up again on Black Friday.
Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus wireless headphones -- $160, was $300

A special edition of the Razer Opus wireless headphones, the Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus is a collaboration with the fashion company known as A Bathing Ape for a unique eye-catching design that makes it stand out among the best headphones. You'll be getting impressive active noise cancellation at a relatively affordable price, and they're very comfortable to wear while playing video games so you can maximize their battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on.

