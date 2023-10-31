Lenovo often provides many of the best gaming laptop deals and that’s certainly the case today. If you’re looking for some fantastic power on the move, consider the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i that’s currently available for $3,000. Usually priced at $3,600, you’re saving $600 off the regular price and scoring yourself a fantastically powerful gaming laptop. Topping the many laptop deals going on right now, read on while we explain more about what it offers and why you might want it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is seriously powerful. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. The icing on the cake is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. All of this basically means you’ve got one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, promising plenty of power and no issue with playing the latest games at high detail levels.

Adding to its potential, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR400 support, 100% sRGB color, 500 nits of brightness, and an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter and dual microphone. The screen takes up 93.6% of the display’s surface area so there’s not much filler here.

As you’d expect, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has excellent attention to detail elsewhere too. For instance, there’s Legion Coldfront 5.0 AI-tuned thermal technology. Its improved fan system with 3D blades as thin as .1mm keep things ticking along nicely and reminding you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. It also has the largest battery Lenovo can legally put into a laptop with a 99.99Whr battery. Even the keyboard is well thought out with 1.5mm key travel, stylish backlighting, and a great touchpad too.

The ultimate gaming laptop in many ways, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is usually priced at $3,600. Right now, you can buy it from Lenovo for $3,000 making it a solid investment for anyone who wants to enjoy PC gaming on the move for a while to come. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

