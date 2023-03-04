Get this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 while it’s $450 off

Lenovo has one of the more appealing gaming PC deals as part of its annual sale right now. You can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for $900 instead of $1,350 so you save $450 aka 33% off the regular price. A well-designed gaming PC for anyone looking to get back into PC gaming, we’re here to take a quick look at why you should buy it. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

The stylish-looking Lenovo Legion Tower 5i offers a lot of good hardware for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory. There’s also plenty of storage with 512GB of SSD storage as well as 1TB of regular hard drive space so there’s no shortage of room here for installing all your games or saving necessary files. The core component for any gaming setup is the graphics card. Here, you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM. It’s not powerful enough to compete with the very best gaming PCs but at this price, it’s a decent bet being able to play the latest games without much bother.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i also has a decent cooling system thanks to an airy 26L interior which means you don’t have to worry about components being cramped together and potentially overheating. It also offers easy access to all the key ports you could need so it takes seconds to get started. Simply pair it up with one of the best gaming monitors and you’ll be all set with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. If you do feel like tweaking anything, there’s always Lenovo Vantage for Gaming software that allows you to overclock your CPU and GPU, as well as control thermal settings so they work just how you need them to.

Normally priced at $1,350, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is now available at Lenovo for $900. A saving of $450, this is a good opportunity to snap up a gaming PC for less than you would ordinarily pay. The deal is likely to end soon so snap it up now before you miss out.

