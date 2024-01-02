 Skip to main content
Lenovo New Year sale: Laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and more

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 on a table.
Lenovo, one of the most popular brands in the computing industry, just launched a New Year sale that includes laptop deals, gaming PC deals, monitor deals, and discounts for other kinds of devices. There are hundreds of offers that are available, so to make things quick, read on for our recommendations on what to buy. Time is of the essence because stocks may already be running low for certain bargains, so if you want to check out everything that’s up for grabs in the sale, you need to be quick.

What to buy in Lenovo’s New Year sale

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, so any sale will draw a lot of attention towards its laptops. Prices go for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook with the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is originally $550. Other interesting offers include a pair of 2-in-1 laptops — the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM instead of $740; and the Lenovo Yoga 6 with the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM instead of $1,100.

Gamers who want to upgrade their machines should check out the Lenovo LOQ Tower with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM if they’re on a budget, as it’s available , down from $1,030. However, there are more powerful options like the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8, which is on sale from $1,650. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. However, if you prefer to roll with a gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8. Powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, its original price of $1,820 has been .

If you’re on the hunt for monitors, you can go for the cheap Lenovo 21.5-inch L22i-40 monitor, which is instead of $150; the best-selling Lenovo 23.8-inch ThinkVision T24i-30 monitor, which is instead of $229; or the Lenovo 34-inch G34w-30 gaming monitor for gamers, which is from $450.

Lenovo’s New Year sale is packed with amazing offers, so there’s surely something for everyone among all the devices that had their prices slashed. You’re going to have to hurry with your decision on what to buy though, as these offers may expire at any moment. If you don’t want to miss out on the savings, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchases as soon as you can — today, if possible, as tomorrow may already be too late.

