Lenovo just refreshed to its mobile workstation lineup, which includes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 laptop and the company’s ThinkPad P series. In total, five ThinkPad mobile workstation models are getting the upgrade to the latest Intel 10th-generation processors and Nvidia graphics, and you’ll be able to pick one up next month in July when they become available.

If you value a balance between productivity and mobility, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme will be the model you’ll want. Boasting a similar silhouette from the iconic ThinkPad X1 Carbon series, the third-generation Extreme model comes with a slightly larger 15.6-inch display in various configurations ranging from a standard FHD panel to a 4K OLED touchscreen model that supports HDR 500 True Black. And at just 0.72-inches thick, the 3.75-pound Extreme looks more like a standard Ultrabook than a workstation, but don’t let that fool you.

Inside, this laptop packs up to an Intel 10th-gen H series Core i9 processor with vPro alongside Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics in a Max-Q design. An optional stylus will help with quick notes and doodles, though the screen doesn’t swivel 360 degrees so digital artists may want to also opt for a Wacom tablet to complement their workflow.

Lenovo calls the X1 Extreme Gen 3 the most powerful X series laptop. The Extreme can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR3 memory and 4TB of PCIe SSD for storage.

The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, and users can also add in an optional 4G LTE modem for mobile broadband connectivity. And despite its slim size, you won’t find ports lacking on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3. This laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.0, and combo audio jack. Battery life is rated for 14 hours and the notebook comes with a Rapid Charge power adapter.

The X1 Extreme will start at $1,749 when it becomes available in July.

In addition, Lenovo also announced an update to the P-series of ThinkPad PCs. These are highly configurable mobile workhorses that can be preloaded with Windows 10 or various Linux builds, including Ubuntu, Red Hat, and Fedora.

All P-series models will be available in July. Prices start at $2,019 for the ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, $1,979 for the ThinkPad P15, $1,349 for the ThinkPad P15v, and $2,119 for the ThinkPad P17.

