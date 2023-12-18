Usually $350, this LG 34-inch ultrawide WQHD monitor is $199 today

Even the most powerful desktop computer will be hampered by an outdated display, so if you’re due for an upgrade, you shouldn’t miss this holiday season’s monitor deals. Here’s one that will surely boost your productivity — the 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor for a very affordable $199, following a $151 discount from Walmart on its original price of $350. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, as either the offer expires or stocks run out sooner than you think. If you want this screen for your computer setup, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor

An ultrawide monitor comes with unique aspect ratios and resolutions that focus on horizontal pixel counts instead of vertical dimensions, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor is a good example of this. It’s perfect for gamers and content creators as it gives a broader view of what you’re playing or creating, and certain people prefer ultrawides over a dual-monitor setup for productivity purposes. On the other hand, you can also use the monitor to show content from two sources through its picture-by-picture mode.

You can adjust the tilt of the 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor to place it in the most comfortable viewing position for you, and it also comes with a curved display for further immersion as it fills your peripheral vision. You also have the option of activating Reader Mode, which reduces blue light emissions so that you can look at the screen for several hours without straining your eyes.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars if you want an ultrawide monitor because there are offers like Walmart’s $151 discount for the 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor, which slashes its price to just $100 from $350. We’re pretty sure that the display is drawing a lot of interest, so stocks may already be flying off the shelves. If you don’t want to miss this chance at getting the 34-inch LG 34WR50QC ultrawide WQHD monitor for this cheap, you know what to do — proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

