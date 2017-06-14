LG’s latest 34-inch curved monitor may send gamers around the bend

Why it matters to you Gamers have simply never enjoyed a better selection of excellent gaming monitors with G-Sync support, high refresh rates, and curved widescreen options.

It seems not a day goes by without a new display being announced. Whether you’re a creative professional looking for awesome colors and high resolutions or a gamer looking for fast refresh rates, a new monitor is sure to catch your attention.

LG has announced its own newest gaming monitor, the 34UC89G, which offers up a wide 34-inch curved display with the kind of refresh rates that hardcore gamers will appreciate. The timing is likely no coincidence given that the premier gaming conference, E3 2017, is currently ongoing and the monitor is on display at LG’s booth.

The LG 34UC89 offers a Wide Full HD (2,560 x 1,080) resolution in a 21:9 aspect ratio and with a curve for a more immersive experience. The monitor offers Nvidia G-Sync support that can dynamically sync with a GPU up to 144MHz (overclockable to 166MHz) to reduce stuttering, tearing, and lag.

LG has also stocked the 34UC89 with a number of display modes aimed at providing a strong gaming experience. Black Stabilizer improves visibility in dark scenes by automatically sensing when an image needs to be brightened. Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag and Crosshair literally puts a crosshair target on the display’s center to improve accuracy in FPS games.

The company hasn’t ignored color quality, either, offering 99-percent sRGB color gamut support. Color depth comes in at 8-bits or 16.7 million colors, and brightness is promised at 300 nits with a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Input connectivity includes an HDMI 1.4 port and DisplayPort 1.2. USB up- and down-stream support is also on hand. On-screen controls provide a window allowing for quick and easy adjusting of a variety of system settings including volume, brightness, picture mode and more — and mouse control is now provided rather than relying on monitor buttons.

The LG 34UC89 is available today at $1,000 at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Newegg, Fry’s Electronics and others. If you’re looking for a quality gaming monitor that also provides solid color support, then you’ll want to give LG’s newest model a look.