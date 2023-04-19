 Skip to main content
LG’s ultra thin, lightweight 17-inch Gram laptop is $400 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Working on an LG Gram 17 laptop while out in nature.

Many of the best laptops focus exclusively on delivering performance, but if you’re looking for a versatile, do-all laptop you should consider this deal on the 17-inch LG Gram laptop. Currently you can grab an LG Gram for $1,600, which is an impressive $400 savings from its regular price of $2,000. It’s well spec’d even at this price point, and it’s one of the thinnest large laptops you’ll come across. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch LG Gram laptop

While laptops like the MacBook Pro tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to laptops, there are a lot of great laptops out there that can suit most people’s needs at a much better price point. The LG Gram 17 is one of those. It offers plenty of screen real estate with a 17-inch display that checks in at QHD resolution, which is right in between Full HD and 4K. This makes it good for taking in entertainment, but the display is also non-reflective, which makes this a great laptop to work on anywhere, even if you don’t have control of the lighting around you. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so it’s ready to jump into your work day with you right out of the box.

The LG Gram 17 is one of the thinnest laptops you’ll find, which allows it to maintain portability even with its larger 17-inch screen. And despite its thin complexion, LG still manages to pack some impressive hardware into it. As spec’d for this deal, the LG Gram 17 has a quad-core Intel i7 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics card with 4GB of its own RAM. It has 16GB of system RAM, and the whopping 1TB of solid state storage space is more than enough to house all of your necessary software and thensome. Content creators will Leo the inclusion of USB-C ports, which allows for charging through an external USB-C monitor and fast file transfers with external USB-C hard drives.

While this build of the LG Gram 17 laptop would regularly set you back $2,000, today you can take it home for just $1,600. This is a savings of $400, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

