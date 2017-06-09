Logitech’s 2017 Doodle wireless mice sport up to an 18-month battery life

Why it matters to you It's not just gamers who have a choice of fun, good looking mice, Logitech's Doodle budget wireless range keeps it light and has a lot of character, and characters.

Logitech has launched the ninth iteration of its Doodle Collection wireless mice, with a fun and character-laden collection of mouse skins to spice up your peripherals. Designed to work on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux, the little mice are ultra portable, have a long wireless range and have a battery life that can last as long as 18 months.

As much as gaming mice have a real focus on aesthetics, with fancy lighting and paint jobs, Logitech knows that gamers aren’t the only ones who like fun-looking accessories. To that end, its M317C and M325C wireless mice are now available in a variety of different colors and styles, each featuring a unique ‘doodle,’ often with a character of some sort showcased at its center.

There’s Triple Scoop the artistic ice cream cone; Sneakerhead, a trophy-winning sneaker who wears sneakers; Skateburger, who is exactly what you would expect it to be, and Lightbulb, the battery-powered incandescent bulb, among others.

Regardless of doodle design though, the mice themselves are miniature wireless rodents that make use of the 2.4GHz spectrum and can operate up to 10 meters away from the nano USB receiver. They come fitted with Logitech’s own optical sensor and have a static sensitivity of 1,000 DPI.

Beyond the unique look of the new Logitech Doodle mice, the big selling point with them is their battery life. With just a single AA battery, the Logitech M317C is capable of up to 12 months of operation. In contrast, the M325C can deliver up to 18 months of life on the same single battery.

That battery is included, and each mouse comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty. Better yet, they also come with a sheet of 15 premium stickers, so even if you found it hard to choose which Doodle design to pick, you’ll have some stickered versions to keep you company after you’ve made your purchase.

The mice are available now in the U.S., priced at $30.