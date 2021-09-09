M1 MacBook owners are suing Apple for cracked screens

Several complaints have been lodged on Apple’s M1 MacBook displays cracking during normal usage. The M1 MacBook Air and the M1 MacBook Pro are both included in this unusual cracking issue. Apple, however, has so far refused to accept responsibility.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the problem started when M1 MacBook owners noticed that their screens were cracking by just opening and closing the lids of the laptops. Multiple threads on Apple Support Communities and Reddit are filled with such complaints. Users also reported the cracks being simply there the next time they used the machine after putting it down.

Apple, however, still isn’t convinced, blaming the cracks on accidental damage during handling. Seeing how the tech giant is dealing with the issue, the issue has been taken to the law firm Migliaccio & Rathod LLP.

According to the law firm’s investigation, “Many users allege that they have opened their devices from the closed position without applying any undue pressure, only to find dramatic cracks in the retina display, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. Others report that the crack followed a simple adjustment of the screen’s viewing angle. In none of these cases would a reasonable consumer expect such activity to damage their device, let alone cause a screen crack that impairs its functionality.”

In some cases, the company has repaired screens without charging anything. However, other customers were not so fortunate. The company charged a lot of these consumers anywhere between $300 to $800 for replacing the display. They also claimed that the reason behind the unusual cracking was small pieces of debris that managed to find their way between the screen and the keyboard.

“Unfortunately, Apple’s customer service has not been receptive to these grievances. Users complain that Apple representatives insist the culprit is a small item or particle that gets lodged between the keyboard and screen upon its closing, even when that explanation runs completely counter to users’ experiences,” says Migliaccio & Rathod LLP.

M1 MacBook owners, however, were not content with Apple’s claims and have therefore taken the matter to court. The law firm says, “Migliaccio & Rathod LLP is currently investigating Apple over widespread reports that the retina display in their recent line of M1 MacBook laptops is vulnerable to screen cracks during normal usage. Many suspect that the display is simply not sturdy enough to withstand the normal pressures of opening, closing, or adjusting its position, an issue for which Apple has provided zero forewarning. Whatever the case, users are left with little choice but to spend upwards of $600 to have their display repaired, with no guarantee that the screen crack defect won’t reoccur at a later date.”

