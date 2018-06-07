The best MacBook Pro you can buy is on sale for $1,000 at Best Buy

Share

Best Buy is taking $300 off the price of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro notebooks as part of a limited time promotion. With the discount, Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro laptop comes in at just under $1,000, down from $1,300, but that model doesn’t come with the Touch Bar. Apple also has a $1,200 configuration, discounted from $1,500, as well as a high-end $1,800 configuration, down from $2,100, as part of this sale.

At the base $1,000 configuration, you’re going to get a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The laptop is available in both silver and space gray at that price. The $1,500 model bumps the storage up to a 256GB solid-state drive, but keeps everything else the same. It also doesn’t ship with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner or the Touch Bar. This configuration is also available in silver and space gray. And finally, Best Buy’s top configuration comes with 512GB of storage, two additional Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID scanner, and the new Touch Bar. The $1,800 configuration also doubles the memory to 16GB and comes with an upgraded Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, but only the space gray version of this laptop is in stock at Best Buy at the time of writing.

While these are the newest MacBook Pros, there are some caveats you should be aware of before you make a purchase decision. First, unlike older MacBook Pro models, Apple switched to a new butterfly key switch design for its keyboard. This allows Apple to design the laptops with a slim profile, but the downside is that key travel is shallow and could be uncomfortable to type on. Second, the keyboard may be twice as prone to failure as older keyboards, and out of warranty repairs are expensive given the complex assembly of the keyboard.

The latest Best Buy price discounts come at a time when rumors of a MacBook Pro refresh are at a high. Although these laptops use Intel’s seventh-generation processors, the latest competing notebooks running Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system have been shipping with Intel’s newer eighth-generation processor, which comes with better performance and improved battery life. Still, if you don’t need the latest hardware processors, the discount could represent a good value. And when Apple releases its next version of MacOS called Mojave this fall, these MacBook Pros will be capable of running the update. Mojave brings a Dark Mode as well as a number of new features and security fixes to make it harder for websites to spy on your online activities.

