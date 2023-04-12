This deal gets you a year of McAfee Antivirus for $15

After choosing one of the many fantastic desktop computer deals or laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you install antivirus software as soon as your brand new machine arrives. If you’ve spent most of your budget on the hardware, don’t worry because there are offers like Dell’s $35 discount for one year of McAfee Antivirus. You’ll only have to pay $15 for the software instead of its original price of $50, and it will be sent to your email within 8 hours after purchase. It’s unclear how long this deal will last though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested.

Why you should buy McAfee Antivirus

While the best free antivirus software is already sufficient for certain users, they are missing critical features that are offered by premium options like McAfee Antivirus. We’ve included it in our list of the best antivirus software as it’s been able to keep up with the times, even as the longest-running name in the business. It will provide complete protection for your Windows 11, Windows 10, or Windows 8.1 system as the software is continuously updated with the latest threats, and malicious traffic won’t be able to gain access to your home network because of McAfee’s firewall.

With McAfee Antivirus installed, you’ll be able to browse the internet, shop online, and process banking transactions without worry, as the software will warn you if you’re about to access a risky website. The software also offers free 24/7 customer support in case you need assistance with anything, though it’s designed to be very simple to use and easy to understand. McAfee Antivirus will just run in the background, spotting and eliminating threats, while you go about your daily business.

While you can stay safe online by sticking to best practices, it’s still highly recommended to install software like McAfee Antivirus. A one-year subscription is currently available from Dell at $35 off, which brings its price down to just $15 from its original price of $50. That’s a very small price to pay for protection against all kinds of threats, but you shouldn’t think twice if you want to get McAfee Antivirus for this cheap because the offer may end at any moment.

