 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you a year of McAfee Antivirus for $15

Aaron Mamiit
By
Woman shopping online and protected by McAfee Total Protection.

After choosing one of the many fantastic desktop computer deals or laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you install antivirus software as soon as your brand new machine arrives. If you’ve spent most of your budget on the hardware, don’t worry because there are offers like Dell’s $35 discount for one year of McAfee Antivirus. You’ll only have to pay $15 for the software instead of its original price of $50, and it will be sent to your email within 8 hours after purchase. It’s unclear how long this deal will last though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested.

Why you should buy McAfee Antivirus

While the best free antivirus software is already sufficient for certain users, they are missing critical features that are offered by premium options like McAfee Antivirus. We’ve included it in our list of the best antivirus software as it’s been able to keep up with the times, even as the longest-running name in the business. It will provide complete protection for your Windows 11, Windows 10, or Windows 8.1 system as the software is continuously updated with the latest threats, and malicious traffic won’t be able to gain access to your home network because of McAfee’s firewall.

With McAfee Antivirus installed, you’ll be able to browse the internet, shop online, and process banking transactions without worry, as the software will warn you if you’re about to access a risky website. The software also offers free 24/7 customer support in case you need assistance with anything, though it’s designed to be very simple to use and easy to understand. McAfee Antivirus will just run in the background, spotting and eliminating threats, while you go about your daily business.

Related

While you can stay safe online by sticking to best practices, it’s still highly recommended to install software like McAfee Antivirus. A one-year subscription is currently available from Dell at $35 off, which brings its price down to just $15 from its original price of $50. That’s a very small price to pay for protection against all kinds of threats, but you shouldn’t think twice if you want to get McAfee Antivirus for this cheap because the offer may end at any moment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dell XPS 13 Plus just had its price slashed by $400
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

One of our favorite Dell laptop deals is on the ever-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus. Usually priced at $1,649, it's currently down to $1,249 as part of Dell's clearance sale. Being able to save $400 on such a great system instantly makes this one of the better laptop deals around at the moment. If you're looking for something powerful yet attractive, you'll love this laptop. Either hit the buy button now or keep reading while we explain why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus
Consistently one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to make great laptops in every sense of the word. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. One of the things that make it stand out more from the other best laptops is its 13.4-inch full HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness. It's Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop while still being super sleek.

Read more
Need a cheap laptop? Get the Dell Inspiron 15 for $250 this weekend
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals floating around right now, so it's the perfect time to pick up a budget laptop for work or school. For example, this Dell Inspiron 15 is discounted to $250 at the Dell store, $80 off from the usual $320 it goes for, which is an excellent deal to get you started.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
This version of the Inspiron 15 is by no means a powerhouse, with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, which is an entry-level processor, and yet is still powerful enough to handle most general productivity software. You won't likely be able to do any photo or video editing, but Zoom meetings, excel sheets, and documents will be a breeze. RAM is also a bit on the lower side, with just 4GBs, where we would typically expect 8GBs as a minimum, especially since the operating system takes a big chunk of that. Luckily, Dell throws in Windows 11 in S mode, which removes some features of Windows to make the device run better on lower-end specs. You can turn it off, but we wouldn't suggest it.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying aren't exactly affordable, but fortunately there are gaming laptop deals that reduce their prices to pull them within reach for more gamers. For example, the popular Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently on sale with a $660 discount from Lenovo, so it can be yours for $1,380 instead of its original price of $2,040. It's still not cheap, but if you buy it now, you'll get savings that you can spend on accessories and video games.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Read more