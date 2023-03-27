One of the best Microsoft Office deals is on Microsoft 365 Family at Amazon. If you buy today, you can get a 12-month subscription for the whole family for $100 instead of $150, plus you get a $50 Amazon gift card bundled in for free. Combined, that means the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription works out at just $50 for the year. Here’s a look at who needs it and why.

Why you should buy Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription

If you’ve been checking out the best alternatives to Microsoft Office, you’ll appreciate that you can’t go wrong with the genuine article. This version of Microsoft 365 gives you 12 months of access for up to six people so the whole family can easily use its services all year around. It provides you with access to Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Outlook.

That gives you all you need in order to type up documents, create spreadsheets or presentations, as well as email friends, colleagues, and other places. The subscription also bundles in additional tools like Microsoft Teams for when you need to communicate with others on a collaborative project, along with Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Family Safety, and Clipchamp. There’s also 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage so you can safely store all your files online for access from any of your devices.

Effectively, for the price, you get cloud storage, antivirus protection, a security advisor, and plenty of ways to get your work done efficiently. Whether you’re a student, run your own small business, or need to organize documents for your boss, Microsoft 365 is the ideal solution. Being the family package means everyone at home benefits too. It’s an ideal set of apps for sharing files between you all as well as getting things done or even co-author projects. There may be other methods like the Google suite of apps but sometimes you just can’t beat the compatibility or ease that Microsoft 365 can provide.

Microsoft 365 Family is usually priced at $150 for a 12-month subscription to cover up to six people. Right now at Amazon you can buy it for $100 and gain a $50 Amazon Gift Card. Working out at just $50 (because everyone is likely to buy regular items from Amazon with that $50 gift card, right?), this is a great deal for planning ahead with your office suite tools.

Editors' Recommendations