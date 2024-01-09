 Skip to main content
Microsoft accessories are back from the dead

Kunal Khullar
By

Microsoft announced in April last year that it was shutting down its peripherals business, which included keyboards, mice, webcams, and other accessories, to focus more on its Surface-branded products. However, if you are a Microsoft loyalist, there is good news.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with accessory maker Incase, the lineup is making a comeback. Onward Brands, the corporate entity behind Incase, claims to have secured the licensing rights and associated intellectual property from the Microsoft accessories portfolio. This agreement means Incase will be responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of various Microsoft accessory products, including keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets, and speakers.

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard in black.
Digital Trends

The accessories will be launched under the “Incase Designed by Microsoft” branding and are expected to look and feel the same as before. The only visible difference is going to be Incase’s leaf-shaped logo instead of Microsoft’s.

Incase has already listed the first 23 Designed by Microsoft computer accessories that will be available for purchase later this year. The list features a range of keyboards, mice, headphones, a speaker, and a webcam, including popular models like the Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop keyboard and the Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse. Incase is also planning to launch a new ergonomic keyboard under the same branding.

Incase will be selling these accessories worldwide via its website, as well as through various retailers, including BestBuy and Amazon, with availability scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
