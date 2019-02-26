Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Chromium browser: Everything you need to know

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

Tyler Lacoma
By

Rumors sparked in December 2018 that Microsoft was ditching EdgeHTML, used to create its Edge browser. In its place, Microsoft is doing the unthinkable: Switching to Google’s open-source Chromium to build an entirely new browser that would have more in common with Google’s Chrome than anything Microsoft has done before.

It seemed incredible, but Microsoft quickly confirmed the report. The Edge browser (which always struggled with popularity) is going to be replaced, and Windows 10 fans have a brand new browser to look forward to. But what does this new browser look like, and when can you expect it? Here’s what we know so far.

Release date

biggest ultrawide monitors dell ultrasharp u3818dw review edge 2 800x533 c

Since Chromium is open source, and Microsoft isn’t in the habit of charging for a browser download anyway, it’s safe to say that there’s no cost associated with this project. You’ll be able to get it for free.

However, when exactly Microsoft will be offering the download remains unclear. The browser is expected to launch in the first half of 2019. However, Kyle Alden, the Edge project manager, has reported that they, “Can’t commit to a specific timing just yet.” That indicates there’s still some work to be done on the project, and a possibility that you’ll have to wait beyond June 2019 for a full release. We hope to hear more about it at the recently announced Build conference, Microsoft’s annual developers conference.

As for UI, Microsoft hasn’t released any specific content showcasing the new browser yet, so no one really knows how it looks. They will certainly want to differentiate it from Chrome, and probably from Edge as well, but until Microsoft announces or leaks a first look, you’ll have to use your imagination.

Codename “Anaheim”

Edge laptop

Will Microsoft keep the Edge name for its new browser? We aren’t sure yet. According to the very first reports on the project from Windows Central, the Chromium browser project was developed under the codename “Anaheim,” but no one expects that to be the ultimate name of the project.

Our best guess is that the Edge name, a brand Microsoft invested in heavily after Internet Explorer, will remain, at least in some fashion. Whether the Chromium browser will have an additional name to differentiate it is still unknown.

Chrome extensions?

microsoft chromium browser everything you need to know edge extensions step 4

When the announcement was confirmed, many people had a similar question: “If the new browser is going to be built with Chromium, does that mean I can use Chrome extensions with it?” Those who have spent any time with the Chrome browser are likely to have at least a few extensions to customize their internet experience or add specific tools they use on a daily basis.

Fortunately, Kyle Alden also confirmed that the new browser was created with the intention to support “existing Chrome extensions.” If this works out as planned (with the caveat that extension support may be more limited), it will be much easier for Chrome users to consider making the switch to the new browser — or at least trying it out, knowing their favorite additions can also make the trip.

Of course, this raises the question: What about all the older Edge apps dependent on EdgeHTML? Well, we aren’t sure if they will be able to work on the Chromium browser, but they won’t just stop working. Microsoft has assured people that any apps that need EdgeHTML will continue to function. Developers will also be able to choose which rendering engine they want when developing future apps.

You will be able to download the browser easily

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has a habit of releasing new software early on Windows Insider, which is one reason many consumers sign up for the service. Not so with this new Chromium browser. You don’t need Windows Insider to access the browser: Instead, it will be available as a separate download for all who want it. This should help encourage broader adoption — although that makes it all the more important to have a stable release.

Like Edge, we imagine it’ll ship as the default browser in all Windows 10 machines once it’s fully rolled out.

Oh, and Mozilla isn’t happy

microsoft chromium browser everything you need to know firefox quantum dt

If you were wondering what Mozilla, creator of Firefox, thinks about all the browser reshuffling — well, it isn’t pleased. Of course, another browser competitor probably isn’t good news for them — especially not another one that uses Chromium. However, Mozilla’s blog post is mostly criticizing Microsoft for “giving up” on Edge.

The company is worried this puts entirely too much of the internet in Google’s hands, rather than coming up with viable alternatives. It’s an interesting take, but the full effects of the new browser are still largely unknown. Using open source Google tools doesn’t exactly mean Google has control over the project. Google itself has been silent about this development.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Up Next

Nikon A1000, B600 pack big zooms into compact, budget-friendly cameras
Windows Timeline
Computing

Microsoft extension adds Google Chrome support for Windows Timeline

The Windows Timeline feature is now much more versatile thanks to the added support for Google's Chrome browser. All you need to do to increase its functionality is to download the official Chrome extension.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Nvidia’s 1660 Ti could bring Turing power to laptops without ray tracing

Nvidia's next Turing graphics chip might be a laptop variant of its recent 1660 Ti, offering midrange performance to gamers who don't want to try out features like RTX ray tracing and deep learning supersampling.
Posted By Jon Martindale
alienware 34 inch gaming monitor sale alienware3402
Computing

Grab Alienware’s massive 34-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor for $450 off

If you want something to replace your multiple monitor setup, Alienware's 34-inch gaming displays are a decent considering, especially since they can be had for $450 off their typical price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best apps for cats crazy cat head
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

After the success of the face-generating website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, the same A.I. is being used to create everything from imaginary Airbnb listings to creepy fake cats. Check them out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Keep your offline data even safer by password protecting it. Here's how

Some things are meant solely for your eyes, but keeping it that way isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS, to keep your digital information safe and secure.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl
Computing

Sharing your iTunes music easily with these tips

There are a number of ways to share your iTunes library, but, in a broad sense, it can done in two ways: via Wi-Fi on your home network, or via Bluetooth to a person nearby. Looking to share your iTunes media with another device? You've…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma