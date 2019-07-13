The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 gets a $140 price cut before Prime Day

Share

The weekend has arrived, and Amazon Prime Day looms over the horizon with the promise of more deals than you can comprehend. Of course, if you can’t wait until then, many discounts have already arrived. We’ve already gathered some pre-Prime Day MacBook deals, but if you’re not a fan of Apple, this MacBook Surface laptop 2 discount is worth a look. There will likely be more Prime Day laptop deals coming down the pipeline, but this $140 price cut is worth considering right now.

Despite the very crowded market for ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops, these sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have managed to rise to the top, solidifying Microsoft’s reputation for well-rounded PC hardware design. And with a nice discount on the latest iteration of this portable computer, the reasons for purchasing a cheap Chromebook over a Surface start to shrink immensely.

Given how much laptop hardware has slimmed down in recent years, it’s no surprise that lightweight ultrabooks like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 are quickly becoming the future of portable PCs. The MacBook Air arguably kickstarted this trend, but Apple is no longer the only game in town, and the Surface Laptop 2 is a solid alternative for Windows users. It has all the excellent build quality that we love about the Microsoft Surface series, right down to its beautiful 3:2 display, premium materials, 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, and generous battery life.

The Surface Laptop’s keyboard is especially great. This is particularly noteworthy as poor keyboards are a regular problem with these lightweight laptops. A $140 discount knocks the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 down to just $859 on Amazon right now, letting you score the Platinum grey model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for less.

More Prime Day Laptop deals

If you’re in desperate need of even more laptop deals, there are plenty of those to go around right now. Between Amazon, Walmart, and Dell, now is an excellent time to find savings on XPS computers, Samsung Chromebooks, MacBooks, and more. We’ve gathered some of the best options below, but you can expect even more when Prime Day 2019 hits.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 — $500 off

— $500 off MacBook Air (Latest Model) — $209 off

— $209 off Samsung Chromebook Pro — $90 off

— $90 off Dell Inspiron 15— $100 off

