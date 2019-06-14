Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

HP's Spectre x360 is a better 2-in-1 than Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 is a clamshell

Mark Coppock
By
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Microsoft is most responsible for the advent of the modern 2-in-1 in which laptops can morph from clamshell to tablet and a couple of modes in between. That makes the company’s refreshed Surface Laptop 2 an odd bird when compared to a 2-in-1 like the HP Spectre x360 13.

Both of these machines received recent updates, with the HP’s being the more significant. Which one is better at its appointed tasks?

Design

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Look at the Spectre x360 from just about any angle, and you’ll see a resemblance to a finely cut jewel. That’s no accident, and its why HP dubbed this the “gem-cut” version. It’s an elegant look in Dark Ash Silver or Poseidon Blue, and it stands out among just about any crowd. The Surface Laptop 2’s design is mostly identical to the first generation, and it’s a rather typical thin and light laptop with a couple of exceptions. The aluminum chassis and Alcantara fabric on the keyboard deck come in one of four colors: Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Black.

You won’t find fault with either of these laptop’s build quality. They both sport rigid aluminum chassis with virtually no flexing or bending. The Spectre x360 and Surface Laptop 2 are both 0.57 inches, but the HP is a little heavier at 2.92 pounds versus 2.75 pounds.

Input options are also excellent on both. The Spectre x360 enjoys one of our favorite keyboards, which just like the Surface Laptop 2’s version has excellent travel and a snappy and precise feel. However, the Surface Laptop 2’s Precision touchpad is much more pleasant to use than the HP’s touchpad with Synaptics drivers. Both laptops have touch displays and support active pens, and while the Surface Pen is better than HP’s Active Pen, the Spectre x360 is more comfortable to write and draw on when in tablet form.

Connectivity is a more significant area of differentiation. The Spectre x360 has two USB-C ports with 40 gigabits per second Thunderbolt 3 support and a USB-A 3.1 port for legacy support. The Surface Laptops one USB-A 3.0 port, a DisplayPort, and a Surface Connect port for charging and docking. That makes the Spectre x360 the preferable machine for connecting today’s peripherals, including multiple 4K displays and external GPU enclosures.

The Surface Laptop 2 is a fine laptop, but the Spectre x360 looks better and is much better connected.

Performance

Surface Laptop 2 Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The Surface Laptop 2 picked up Intel 8th-generation (but not the latest Whiskey Lake) quad-core U-Series processors, while the Spectre x360 is built around the latest Whiskey Lake silicon. Both laptops are fast, but the HP benefits from having the most up-to-date CPUs. At the same time, both also utilize fast PCIe solid-state drives (SSDs), and so both are quick at accessing and saving data.

Display quality is one area where the Surface line has always excelled. The Surface Laptop 2 is no exception, with a 13.5-inch display in the usual great-for-productivity 3:2 aspect ratio and a sharp 3,000 x 2,000 resolution. It has higher contrast and equal colors to the Spectre x360’s Full HD display, although the HP also has 4K and SureView privacy screens from which to choose. One benefit of the Spectre x360’s default panel, though, is that it’s a low-power variant that uses half the power of a typical Full HD screen. More on that in the next section.

The Spectre x360 is more current on its components, but the Surface Laptop 2 has the better display.

Portability

Surface Laptop 2 Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Virtually every 13-inch class laptop on the market is easy to carry around, and these two are no different. Neither will weigh you down or take up too much space in a backpack.

However, the Spectre x360 is one of the longest-lasting laptops we’ve ever tested, in part thanks to Intel 1-watt display technology that uses about half the power of the usual 13.3-inch IPS Full HD panel. And, it’s almost certainly less power-hungry than the Surface Laptop 2’s display. We haven’t tested the latest Surface Laptop, but the previous version had significantly lesser battery life than the Spectre x360.

While the Surface Laptop 2 may or may not last you an entire working day on a charge, the Spectre x360 might take you well into a second day. That makes it the more portable option.

The Spectre x360 beats Microsoft at its own 2-in-1 game

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The HP Spectre x360 is priced at $1,150 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and it tops out at $2,240 with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 4K display.

The Surface Laptop 2 starts at a lower entry-level price of $1,000 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, but it has a higher top-end at $2,699 for a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Spectre x360 is a better 2-in-1 than the Surface Laptop 2 is a clamshell, and it wins this battle.

|

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?
nvidia super rtx confusing graphics cards supergpu22
Computing

Nvidia’s Super GPUs look powerful but could make its lineup a confusing mess

To counter AMD's upcoming RX 5700-series graphics cards, Nvidia may be set to unveil some new, "Super" graphics cards of its own. But new rumors suggest that this could turn the Nvidia GPU line into a confusing mess of names and prices.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

Need more pixels? These 4K laptops have the eye-popping visuals you crave

If you're looking for the best 4K laptops, you need to find one that has powerful internal hardware, and doesn't scrimp on weight and battery life. All of these 4K notebooks are great options, but which one is the right one for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Deals

Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Despite an increasingly crowded market, the sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have left their mark. Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon right now, too, with deals that can save you up to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how much mac pro cost as pc hands on jc 4
Computing

Mac Pro vs. iMac Pro: Apple's incredibly powerful beasts square off

Apple’s Mac Pro and iMac Pro are both incredibly powerful machines, but there are some key differences between them. Which one is best, and which one should you buy? Our guide lays it out.
Posted By Alex Blake
loupedeck plus final cut pro x hands on impressions 10
Photography

The Loupedeck Plus custom keyboard will make you feel like a pro video editor

With recently added support for Final Cut Pro X, the Loupedeck Plus improves speed and accuracy for video editors. With a collection of customizable buttons and dials, the Loupedeck can almost completely replace a mouse and keyboard setup.
Posted By Daven Mathies
tp link deco deal amazon wifi
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on this TP-Link Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

We've found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
atari vcs preview atarivcs2
Computing

Don’t call it retro. Atari’s VCS is a modern console for PC gamers

You might think the Atari VCS is another retro console like the Nintendo SNES Classic or Sega Genesis Mini. You'd be wrong. Atari's VCS is actually a modern console that runs PC hardware. Yes, it can play Atari games, but it does much more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
intel tiger rapids is a dual screen pc concept idg
Computing

A dual-screen device from Microsoft is in the works. Here's what we know so far

Would you be interested in a dual-screen Surface computer? The Surface Centaurus is a Microsoft project working on just that -- and Microsoft already has a prototype. Here's all the important information on Centaurus!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Monzo card press photo
Computing

Monzo will launch its banking app in the U.S., but it may be a hard sell

Monzo, a popular mobile banking app from the U.K., will launch this summer in the United States, but its plan for a slow release and an initially feature-light banking app may be a hard sell for its prospective U.S. customers.
Posted By Anita George
apple registers seven new macbooks macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

Apple just registered seven new MacBooks, but what are they? Let’s speculate

When Apple registers new devices, that usually means they’re only weeks away from being released. The company has just registered seven new devices -- but are they Airs, Pros or something else entirely?
Posted By Alex Blake
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s Ryzen one-two punch will end with a 64-core Threadripper in 2019

AMD's Threadripper may be set to deliver the killing blow to Intel in Q4 2019, with a rumor suggesting a new Zen 2-based Threadripper line is coming down the pipe with a top chip that has as many as 64 cores.
Posted By Jon Martindale