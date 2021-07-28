  1. Computing
This is the perfect deal if you’ve ever wanted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If you’re always on the go, whether as a student or a professional, the importance of owning a tablet or laptop is increasing. You don’t have to choose between tablet deals and laptop deals, though, as you can enjoy the benefits of owning both of them through a 2-in-1 device like Microsoft’s Surface Pro products. If you’re interested, check out the today’s available Surface Pro deals, which includes Staples’ $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, bringing its price down to $999 from its original price of $1,199.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of running the latest productivity apps, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. The device also promises a battery life of up to 10.5 hours and quick charging that refills 80% of the battery’s juice in just over an hour.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers 2736 x 1824 resolution for bright colors and clear details. The display is the centerpiece of the 2-in-1 device, as its transforms from a tablet to a laptop through the separately-sold Type Cover, which functions as both protection for the screen and a keyboard. You’ll also be able to connect most of your accessories through the device’s USB-A and USB-C ports.

Whether you’re planning to use the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as a tablet or as a laptop by also buying the Type Cover, the 2-in-1 device won’t disappoint. You can purchase it for cheaper than usual from Staples, which is offering a $200 discount that lowers its price to $999 from its original price of $1,199. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the perfect companion, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to acquire the 2-in-1 device with a price cut.

More Surface Pro deals

The convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can’t be ignored, but if you’d like to check out other products from the brand, there are many offers from other retailers. Take a look at the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop right now, which we’ve gathered here to help you out.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$650 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,399 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$625 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
