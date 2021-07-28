If you’re always on the go, whether as a student or a professional, the importance of owning a tablet or laptop is increasing. You don’t have to choose between tablet deals and laptop deals, though, as you can enjoy the benefits of owning both of them through a 2-in-1 device like Microsoft’s Surface Pro products. If you’re interested, check out the today’s available Surface Pro deals, which includes Staples’ $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, bringing its price down to $999 from its original price of $1,199.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of running the latest productivity apps, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. The device also promises a battery life of up to 10.5 hours and quick charging that refills 80% of the battery’s juice in just over an hour.

The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers 2736 x 1824 resolution for bright colors and clear details. The display is the centerpiece of the 2-in-1 device, as its transforms from a tablet to a laptop through the separately-sold Type Cover, which functions as both protection for the screen and a keyboard. You’ll also be able to connect most of your accessories through the device’s USB-A and USB-C ports.

Whether you’re planning to use the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as a tablet or as a laptop by also buying the Type Cover, the 2-in-1 device won’t disappoint. You can purchase it for cheaper than usual from Staples, which is offering a $200 discount that lowers its price to $999 from its original price of $1,199. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the perfect companion, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to acquire the 2-in-1 device with a price cut.

