Save $100 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a free keyboard cover

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.

If you’ve having trouble choosing between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next mobile device purchase, why not get the best of both worlds by going for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9? It’s an even more attractive option because of Best Buy’s $100 discount that makes it more affordable at $900 from $1,000, and every purchase comes with a free Surface Pro Signature keyboard that enables the transformation from tablet to laptop. The offer won’t last forever, so take advantage of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The latest entry in Microsoft’s line of 2-in-1 devices, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, offers smooth performance when you’re multitasking or launching demanding software because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 128GB SSD, so you’ll have access to the operating system’s expansive software library, including apps to boost your productivity, create content, and access streaming services. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is also a decent gaming device, which will let you maximize the included 30-day trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

We’ve tagged the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in our list of the best laptops as the best 2-in-1 laptop, as the Surface Pro Signature keyboard attaches to the device to change it from tablet mode to laptop mode. The keyboard also doubles as a protective cover for the its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 X 1920 resolution and support for Dolby Vision. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is designed for desktop productivity with its Thunderbolt 4 ports, which you can use to connect accessories, link to monitors, and transfer large files, among other purposes.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 presents significant savings because as a 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll be getting two devices for the price of one. On top of that, you can purchase it from Best Buy for $900 following a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000, and you’ll get the Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible though, because we’re not sure until when the offer will be available.

Dell is having a flash sale on laptops today, from $220
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 4:00PM
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

There's been a running sale going on at Dell for about a week now, but it's about to end. We've seen some incredible sales on gaming laptops, business laptops, casual laptops and some of our favorite laptops. We've pulled a list of our favorite laptop deals from Dell right now. All of these laptops are on sale until the early morning of Thursday, March 9 -- if they don't sell out earlier than that. Take advantage of Dell's seemingly random price cuts before they're gone.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $220, was $300

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust it even when it comes to the cheapest of laptops. One of the best budget laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 has all the basics. There's an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Refreshingly for the price, you also get a 15.6-inch HD screen so there's some extra space to see what you're working on. With a spacious touchpad, roomy keycaps and even a lift hinge to raise the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, it has all the bare essentials you need to get work done on the move.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a massive $1,200 price cut
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 2:45PM
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best laptop deals at the moment. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for $1,200 working out to 50% off the regular price of $2,399. A savings of $1,200 is always appealing and given what a great model it is, this is easily one of the best Lenovo laptop deals around. Keen to learn more about why you might need it? Read on while we take you through what you need to know. This is a doorbuster deal so we're not counting on it sticking around forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands out there, it knows how to construct excellent business laptops. That's the angle that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is pursuing although it'll also work well for students too. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At its previous price, this may not have been so remarkable but at the reduced price, it's worth considering given other benefits. There's a 14-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness. Anti-glare properties further help here.

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $820 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 2:00PM
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you've been scouring the internet for the best gaming PC deals and haven't checked Dell yet, this is your reason to. Right now the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC is down to $1,100 after an $820 discount. This deal will only stick around until the early morning on Thursday, so grab it before the sale is over or it sells out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC
Alienware is a popular brand for anyone looking for the best gaming desktops with some great hardware and features. The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all exactly what you could need for regular life and your gaming purposes. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it's ideally suited for playing the latest games. Combined, all these specs mean you'll be fine to play today's games as well as the games for the future for a while to come. At worst, you can tweak some detail levels if needed.

