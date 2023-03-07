If you’ve having trouble choosing between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next mobile device purchase, why not get the best of both worlds by going for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9? It’s an even more attractive option because of Best Buy’s $100 discount that makes it more affordable at $900 from $1,000, and every purchase comes with a free Surface Pro Signature keyboard that enables the transformation from tablet to laptop. The offer won’t last forever, so take advantage of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The latest entry in Microsoft’s line of 2-in-1 devices, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, offers smooth performance when you’re multitasking or launching demanding software because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 128GB SSD, so you’ll have access to the operating system’s expansive software library, including apps to boost your productivity, create content, and access streaming services. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is also a decent gaming device, which will let you maximize the included 30-day trial to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

We’ve tagged the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in our list of the best laptops as the best 2-in-1 laptop, as the Surface Pro Signature keyboard attaches to the device to change it from tablet mode to laptop mode. The keyboard also doubles as a protective cover for the its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 X 1920 resolution and support for Dolby Vision. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is designed for desktop productivity with its Thunderbolt 4 ports, which you can use to connect accessories, link to monitors, and transfer large files, among other purposes.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 presents significant savings because as a 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll be getting two devices for the price of one. On top of that, you can purchase it from Best Buy for $900 following a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000, and you’ll get the Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible though, because we’re not sure until when the offer will be available.

