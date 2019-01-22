Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft targets Chrome OS with $189 Windows 10 laptops for education

Chuong Nguyen
By
acer introduces travelmate spin b1 windows 10 s convertible b118 04

Microsoft is gunning for Chromebooks in the education space by announcing seven new Windows 10 laptops that start at just $189. Targeted at students, these laptops — including two convertible models — are priced to take on Google’s more inexpensively priced Chrome OS ecosystem. The Windows 10-powered notebooks are part of a portfolio of education-centric Windows 10-powered devices made by Acer, Dell, and Lenovo.

“One of our most exciting announcements this week is our growing portfolio of affordable, easy to manage Windows 10 devices for the classroom,” Microsoft said in a statement. “We are offering seven great new Windows 10 devices for the upcoming school year, starting as low as $189 USD. This includes two brand new 2-in-1 devices from Acer and Lenovo that start under $300 USD and give students the versatility to convert from tablet to laptop mode!”

The laptops include the Lenovo 100e, Lenovo 300e two-in-one, Lenovo 14w, Acer Travelmate B1 (B118-M), Acer Travelmate Spin B1 (B118-R/RN), Acer Travelmate B1-141, and Dell Latitude 3300. In addition to the larger 13- to 15-inch screen sizes on some of these laptops, Microsoft also highlighted that the Lenovo 300e includes a built-in silo for the stylus, which will help with digital inking and note-taking.

Inking and Windows 10

Along with the hardware announcement, Microsoft is also highlighting the benefits of Windows 10, promoting features such as inking, ease of device management with S Mode for Windows 10, and Learning Tools in Office 365, which Microsoft claims helps improve reading comprehension by 10 percentile points for students of all abilities.

For schools and students who adopt Microsoft’s compact Surface Go detachable tablet, Microsoft also introduced the brand new Microsoft Allora stylus. The digital pen was designed for K-8 students, featuring a durable design, hardened pen tip that’s replaceable, and the ability to tether to other devices to ensure that the pen doesn’t get misplaced or lost. Allora will be available in packs of 20 for $799.80 and will ship in all 36 markets where Surface Go is available globally starting next month.

Microsoft also announced new tools for teachers, including Grade Sync integration with SIS systems, mobile grading support on iOS and Android devices, Turnitin integration to fight plagiarism, free computer science curriculum, and an Assignments viewer. There are also new mixed-reality curricula that support Microsoft’s Mixed Reality headsets.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to convert a Kindle book to PDF
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

Want a Dell laptop with an RTX 2060? Cross the new XPS 15 off your list

The next iteration of Dell's XPS 15 laptop won't come with an option for an RTX 2060, according to Alienware's Frank Azor. You could always opt for a new Alienware m15 or m17 instead.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to extend wi fi range with another router wrt1900acs position location direction improve signal
Computing

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Is there a Wi-Fi dead zone in your home or office? A Wi-Fi repeater can help. Don't buy a new one, though. Here is how to extend Wi-Fi range with another router you have lying around.
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Heal your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering ergonomic mice alternatives. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the ticket to the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dead cells hands on review screens 5
Gaming

These are the best indie games you can get on PC right now

Though many indie games now come to consoles as well, there's still a much larger selection on PC. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best indie games for PC, with an emphasis on games that are only available on PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

Want a MacBook that will last all day on a single charge? Check these models out

Battery life is one of the most important factors in buying any laptop, especially MacBooks. Their battery life is typically average, but there are some standouts. Knowing which MacBook has the best battery life can be rather useful.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

Always have way too many tabs open? Google Chrome might finally help

Google is one step closer to bringing tab groups to its Chrome browser. The feature is now available in Google's Chrome Canady build with an early implementation that can be enabled through its flag system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Product Review

Controversy has dogged the MacBook Pro lately. Is it still a good purchase?

The MacBook Pro is a controversial laptop these days -- and that's unfortunate. Due to some divisive changes Apple made to the functionality of the MacBook Pro, fans are more split. Does the 8th-gen refresh change that?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Mobile

Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using your desktop or the web

Amazon's Kindle is one of the best ebook readers on the market, but it doesn't make viewing proprietary files on other platforms any easier. Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using either desktop or web-based applications.
Posted By Simon Hill
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
origin chronos review feat
Product Review

Origin's Chronos PC is no looker, but it plays games with eye-popping detail

The Chronos is Origin’s smallest PC, but while it occupies less space than most A/V receivers, it delivers the power of a much larger desktop. Its dull exterior design does the system a disservice. Once you turn it on, you won’t be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Cybersecurity Pay-and-Pray
Computing

How good are you at spotting phishing scams? Take this quiz to find out

Are you able to discern between a legitimate email and one that's a scam designed to phish for your personal information? Google created an online quiz with tips to help you better understand phishing so you don't become a victim.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock