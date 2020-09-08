Microsoft is working on a new midrange Surface Laptop model to take on the Google Pixelbook Go, according to Windows Central. The upcoming laptop could start at $500 and might come with a 12.5-inch display, with an announcement rumored for October.

Reportedly code-named “Sparti,” the entry-level version of this new Surface Laptop model could come configured with a 10th-generation Core i5 Intel Ice Lake Processor 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The laptop could also come with the locked-down version of Windows known as Windows 10 in S mode. Alternatively, this new Surface Laptop could also debut Windows 10X, the company’s anticipated new operating system.

In terms of the overall design of this laptop, Windows Central reports that Microsoft has made little changes to what is seen on a standard Surface Laptop model. The new device is rather designed to be like the Surface Go in its principle. It will keep the same design ideas as the larger 13- and 15-inch Surface Laptop but will come packaged with a smaller screen, and shrunken-down overall footprint in order to remain relatively affordable.

As far as pricing, it is said that this new Surface Laptop model will start between $500 and $600. That’s considerably cheaper than the $1,000 starting price of the current Surface Laptop 3. It is also well behind the pricing to the Pixelbook Go, which at the entry-level, comes configured with 8th Generation Intel processors, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $650.

This new Surface Laptop could have the potential to compete with Apple’s new 12-inch Macbook, too. After it was discontinued in 2019, rumor has it the experimental Apple laptop could be relaunching in the fall with Apple’s A14X processor inside, with pricing coming in at around $750. Just this new Surface Laptop model, that’s is much cheaper than the $1,200 MacBook Pro.

Overall for Microsoft, this new Surface Laptop would fit in well with its overall strategy with Windows 10 devices. Back in May, Microsoft detailed that it was refocusing its upcoming Windows 10X operating system for single-screen laptops. At the time, it was also rumored that the operating system would come to business devices first, with some stripped-down features to put it on a path to also compete with Chromebooks and Chrome OS.

Such a budget-friendly Surface Laptop would be perfect for Windows 10X. And, it could also be one of many other devices to come in October too, the latter of which for which code names have leaked for. That lists includes what is believed to be the Surface Duo 2 (Zeta), maybe a new Surface Pro X (Carina), a Surface Pro 8 (Cayucos), and more.

