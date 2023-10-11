This MSI gaming PC is $849 in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale

While you’ve likely heard about Prime’s two day Prime Big Deal Days event, which ends October 11th, a rivalling Walmart event could have easily slipped you by. It’s the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, which is running through October 12th. If you’re looking for a gaming PC with a discount, then you might be able to stop your hunt now thanks to this event, as well. That’s because we’ve just found the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop on sale for just $849, which is $150 down from the usual $999. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading to learn why we think you’ll find this deal worthy of your money.

Why you should buy the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop

The MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop comes with 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a terabyte of storage space, and WiFI 6 wireless capabilities to help you fill that space up quickly, even without a wired connection. Perhaps the most interesting part of the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop is the RTX 4060 inside, which we’ve touted as being great for ray tracing but also beatable by slightly-more-expensive competitors in other fields. The big discount on the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop (and by extension the RTX 4060), available from today’s sale, makes the graphics card once again appealing over the many RTX 4060 alternatives, however. With a big price adjustment, things can become a “buy” rather quickly. The MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop has RGB fans and an absolutely beautiful interior.

If you wish to end your gaming PC hunt with the MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop, just tap the button below. You’ll get your MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop for just $849. Again, that’s $150 lower than the typical $999. That’s quite cheap for a gaming PC. Alternatively, there are many great gaming PC deals going on for Amazon’s October Prime Day, so if pressing the “buy” button doesn’t feel right at this time you have more options to consider. However, if you want to lock in this deal for yourself, we suggest you do so sooner rather than later as this deal will likely pass by quickly.

