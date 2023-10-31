 Skip to main content
This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM is $400 off

If you’re planning on buying a powerful gaming laptop, you’re going to have to spend some cash. That doesn’t mean you can’t find a good deal, that just means you’ll have to put it into perspective. For instance, this high quality MSI Raider gaming laptop is currently $400 off — but it’s still $2,299 after that discount. If you’ve had an MSI in mind, this is a great time to save some money. If you’re not sure, keep reading while we go through the specs. You don’t want to spend that kind of cash if you’re not positive you’ll love the laptop.

Why you should buy the MSI Raider gaming laptop

As part of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, the MSI Raider is $400 off. It’s still $2,299, but lets dig into what you get for the kind of money. The MSI Raider GE68 has an Intel Core i9-13980HX processer, which is one of the newest and most high-end Intel processors. It also has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, which is among the best GPUs out there, even if it doesn’t top the list. You’ll have no problems running the newest AAA games on the Raider, for several years to come, especially when you add in the 32GB of RAM this laptop comes with.

Since a gaming laptop is only as good as its screen, let’s make sure it holds up. It has a 16-inch display that runs at a resolution of 2560 x 1600. That means you won’t be getting 4K, but you could always upgrade to a 4K gaming monitor if you find yourself playing most games at your desk at home. This laptop also comes with 2TB of storage, so you’ll be able to download several AAA titles before you need to expand with external storage. The Raider has a gorgeous RGB keyboard, so you can play in complete darkness and have your keys lit up in interesting colors and patterns.

The MSI Raider is on sale for $2,299 after a $400 discount. While that doesn’t make it a budget gaming laptop deal, it does bring it down into a more reasonable price range. If you’ve been waiting for the ultimate excuse to buy a brand new, powerful gaming laptop, this deal is your chance.

