A new Lenovo listing all but confirms the Nvidia GTX 1160

Arif Bacchus
By
new lenovo listing confirm the gtx 1160

Ahead of CES 2019, there has been plenty of speculation behind what new mobile GPUs Nvidia could be offering to consumers in the new year. With the newest leak, courtesy of a Lenovo support page, the GeForce GTX 1160 graphics card has now all but been confirmed.

The Lenovo listing for the Legion Y530 and Legion Y7000P still does not provide any technical details on the new GTX 1160 graphics card, but it does suggest that the GPU will come in both 3GB and 6GB variants. That would make sense, as it falls on a similar footing to the current GTX 1050 and 1050Ti offerings, available with either 2GB or 4GB of memory.

Previous leaks relating to the 11-series lineup have indicated that Nvidia could be splitting things up so that the more affordable 11 series GPUs would utilize the Turning architecture, but without the Ray Tracing cores found on the 20-series graphics cards. Of course, there is still no direct confirmation from Lenovo’s listing.

Alongside mentions of the current generation of GTX 1050, and 1050Ti, Lenovo even suggests “next-generation GPUs,” so there could be more to the Nvidia lineup in 2019. The reference could likely be for the higher-end RTX 2050, which leaked ahead of Christmas. That was suggested to have a total of 30 compute units, a maximum processing frequency of 1.2 GHz, and a total of 6GB graphics memory.

Other Nvidia rumors have also pointed to different variants of the RTX 2060. Filings at the Eurasian Economic Commission show it could come with three particular options, with 6GB, 4GB, and 3GB RAM. Support for the GDDR6, GDDR5X, and GDDR5 video memory architecture was also hinted in the documentation.

It will be interesting to see how these Nvidia graphics cards will lineup against competing products from AMD. Rumors have pointed out that AMD could be launching a new Radeon Vega II GPU at CES, alongside the Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs, and Ryzen 3000 Series APUs with Vega Graphics.

You can expect for all these rumors to be put to rest soon. AMD is scheduled to hold its CES press conference on January 9, so you can expect to officially hear more then. As for Nvidia, it will be hosting a conference on January 7.

