  1. Computing

A redesigned, colorful MacBook Air with mini-LED display to launch by mid-2022

By

Famed Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo is back with another prediction on the upcoming MacBook Air. As reported by MacRumors, Kuo claims the new machine will launch in around mid-2022, come in a variety of colors, and feature a mini-LED screen. He also believes the upcoming MacBook Airs will have a redesigned form factor that will match the design of the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

In July, Kuo predicted that Apple is soon going to announce the new MacBook Air with a 13-inch mini-LED display set to be released in mid-2022. While most of the details from his latest report remain the same as the predictions he made earlier, he did mention a couple of new features.

A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser.

Kuo believes that it will come in multiple colors, feature a mini-LED display, a new Apple Silicon SoC, and will undergo a design overhaul to match the form factor of the upcoming MacBook Pros. He mentioned that the machine will leverage flatter top and bottom edges, sport a faster Apple silicon chip, and a MagSafe-branded magnetic power cable. As for its chassis, he believes it will include more squared-off edges similar to the ones we see in the current iPad Pro. Kuo’s predictions on the new MacBook Air match with the ones made earlier by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and the tipster Jon Prosser.

Kuo is unsure about whether the new model will replace the current M1 model or exist as a high-end option. The current model was among the first Apple Silicon Macs when it debuted in late 2020, though the chassis has remained the same since much earlier. Kuo believes if the existing version is discontinued, then the new model will be available at a starting price of the current M1 MacBook Air. On the other hand, if the current version stays, he believes it will undergo a price cut and the new model’s price will be raised to exist as a higher-end alternative.

Kuo also believes that the Chinese manufacturer BOE will become the new Apple supplier for mini-LED displays on the new MacBook Airs, while LG, Sharp, and Foxconn subsidiary GIS will supply mini-LED displays for the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

Editors' Recommendations

Last chance for back-to-school computer deals at Dell! Sale ends today

dell xps 13 deal staples june 2021 1

A YouTuber built a custom PC is cooled solely by Jägermeister

Custom water-cooled PC.

New M1X Mac Mini leak could confirm major features in upcoming release

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

Save $300 right now on a beautiful curved monitor at Dell

Dell Curved Monitor on White Background

The best Staples laptop deals for August 2021

framework laptop review 9

Gaming laptops from Dell and Alienware are ridiculously cheap today

Alienware M15 Laptop on White Background

The price of Nvidia GPUs is dramatically falling, but AMD’s continue to rise

GPU in neon lights.

Intel Arrow Lake-P is years away, but here’s why we’re already excited about it

Intel 3D stacking CPU technology.

The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for August 2021

HP Spectre

This crucial Windows update finally fixes the PrintNightmare vulnerability

best printers for small businesses brother hl l8360cdw laser printer 1

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10

Windows 11 is displayed on a laptop screen. The laptop is on a desk flanked by a task lamp and vase with flowers.

Best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Beat the back-to-school rush with this awesome Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.