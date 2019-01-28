Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti may launch right after Valentine’s Day

Jon Martindale
By
NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1050 TI REVIEW
GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If love isn’t in the air for you this year (or even if it is) why not use your savings to buy a new graphics card this Valentine’s Day instead? Nvidia may debut the first of a trio of new midrange graphics cards on February 15, starting with the GTX 1660 Ti. The still-Turing, but not-RTX GPU will reportedly offer performance somewhere between the GTX 1060 and 1070, likely with an eye on competing directly with AMD’s RX 590, and will be priced around $280.

The biggest criticism of Nvidia’s RTX series of graphics cards when they released in the latter half of 2018 was that there was no midrange option. With the RTX 2070 offering the cheapest point of entry with a price tag as high as $500, the only real options for consumers looking to upgrade were older 10-series GPUs from Nvidia, or AMD’s even older RX-series. Following the debut of the RTX 2060, Nvidia is now reportedly readying a range of three new “GTX” Turing GPUs, each offering weaker performance, but coming with a lower price tag, too.

Although Nvidia hasn’t made any official announcements about any GTX Turing graphics cards, the rumor mill has been spitting out intriguing evidence for their existence over the past few weeks. Videocardz’s image from a private partner conference with Nvidia all but confirmed it, and now HardOCP has some intriguing information from its sources, providing even greater detail. It claims that the GTX 1660 Ti will launch on February 15 with a price tag of $279. It suggests that the non-Ti GTX 1660 will follow up in early March and will have a price tag of $230, while the GTX 1650 will launch later that same month with a price of $180.

These cards are designed to compete pretty favorably with AMD’s existing midrange offerings, with analogous performance to the RX 590, 580, and 570, respectively. The 1660 and 1650 will replace Nvidia’s own GTX 1060 (6GB and 3GB) and 1050 graphics cards, providing modest performance increases over each at a similar price point. Nvidia may drop its current pricing to clear remaining stock for those last-generation cards. That could make the last few remaining GTX 1060 and 1050 cards great options for those looking to add a card to their non-gaming PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to get Photoshop for free
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
10 biggest announcements at google io 2015 audience closeup
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 will take place at a familiar time and at a predictable locale

Google has taken the wraps off of the dates and location for Google I/O 2019. The event is set to take place from May 7 to 9 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event will likely be where Google unveils Android…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

We compare two of our favorite portable Windows PC devices. Which is best?

The Surface Pro 6 is our all-time favorite Windows 2-in-1, and the Dell XPS 13 our favorite laptop. Both devices might be excellent, but there's a lot that makes the two different. In this head to head guide, we help you decide which one is…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Mobile

5G vs. Wi-Fi: How they’re different, and why you’ll need both

While 5G, the fifth generation of mobile network technology, is creating a lot of buzz right now, Wi-Fi is also evolving and improving. We take a look at the differences between the two technologies and explain why both are important.
Posted By Simon Hill
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for 'Civilization 6'

'Civilization VI' offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

The Surface Laptop 2 is impressive, but can it challenge the Dell XPS 13?

Microsoft updated its traditional clamshell notebook, releasing the Surface Laptop 2 with faster internals and a new black color scheme. Is that enough to give it the edge over one of our favorites, Dell's XPS 13?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Laptop press kit stock photo
Computing

Windows 10 to eat even more disk space as ‘reserved storage’ for updates

The next major update of Windows 10 will change the way the operating system manages disk space by setting aside at least 7GB as reserved storage. This reserve storage will be used for installing updates and cannot be removed from the OS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Boot Camp lets you run Windows 10 on your Mac. Here's how to use it

Even Apple fans occasionally long for live tiles and the ability to play Minesweeper. If your Mac is up the task of running Windows 10, just follow these steps and you'll be dual booting in no time.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma