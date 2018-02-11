10 Valentine’s Day tech gifts to warm hearts with cold silicon

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost Valentine’s Day again. But the most romantic holiday on the calendar can also be the most frantic, with lovers racing around to find that special gift for that special someone. Well, put down that pathetic teddy bear and box of chocolates, because we’ve got you covered with items that they’ll actually want. Check out these hand-picked tech gifts with a thoughtful twist.

Bonavita 1900TS coffee-maker What better way to start Valentine’s Day than with a pot of rich, dark, fair-trade coffee? The Bonavita 1900TS is one of Digital Trends’ favorite coffee makers; the top pick, in fact. It’s a small machine that uses pre-infusion — wetting the coffee before brewing — to ensure even extraction. It’s a great gift for a significant other who enjoys coffee, and if you live together, it’s sort of a gift for you, too. Buy now from: Amazon

Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer Series 7200 Beards can look great, as long as they get the proper grooming, and great beard sculpting requires a great beard trimmer. But as the bewhiskered among you know, trimming can also be messy, leaving sinks and counters coated in hair. This Philips Norelco trimmer solves the problem (somewhat) with built-in vacuum that sucks up hairs as the trimmer mows them. While the vacuum isn’t always 100 percent successful, it does cut down on the mess. Buy now from: Amazon

Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Smartwatches, once clunky, have started to resemble their classier, analog predecessors as big-name brands have gotten into the business. The Kate Spade Scallop is a gorgeous, fashion-forward smartwatch, with a scalloped bezel and slim casing. In addition to a mature appearance, the Scallop packs some nice software — it runs Android 2.0, offering Google Assistant and Bluetooth functionality, and you can even tailor the digital watch face to match your outfit. Buy now from: Kate Spade

Skagen Falster smartwatch Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Skagen’s watches exemplify the Scandinavian approach to fashion — svelte in form and minimalist in color — and the Falster fuses this aesthetic with smartwatch technology. An AMOLED screen gives the watch face deep blacks, and conserves battery life in the process, and a Snapdragon 2100 processor gives it enough muscle to handle any tasks you might need to accomplish. Buy now from: Skagen

RYU 2n1 running shorts This Valentine’s Day, give your significant other the gift of better cardiovascular health with a pair of RYU running shorts. Made of lightweight fabric that allows for easy movement while also halting the growth of bacteria, these shorts will feel good on a run without reeking afterwards. These shorts made DT’s list of the best workout clothing, and come in both women’s and men’s sizes. Buy now in: Mens Womens

Sonos One Dan Baker/Digital Trends Smart homes are the future, and you don’t want your significant other stuck in the past, do you? Imagine having guests over, only to watch as your partner fumbles with the remote trying to play some tunes. The shame! With the Sonos One, all the gadgets in your home will work with a mere voice command (provided they support Alexa). Suddenly your place will be the most happening, most futuristic home possible. Watch now on: Amazon

Sony MDR-1000x Topping DT’s list of the best overall headphones, Sony’s MDR-1000x are simple in design, with muted colors and no aesthetic bells or whistles; but these headphones are all about functionality. Lightweight and easy to wear for hours, they also use active noise-canceling to provide an isolated listening experience, and the sound itself — full of clear highs and rich bass — is superb. If your significant other loves music and needs a pair of headphones for their daily commute, or just home listening, you would be hard-pressed to do better than the MDR-1000x. Buy now from: Amazon

PicoBrew C Are you dating someone who likes beer? You could just pop over to the store and buy them a bottle of the finest imperial stout, but there’s a certain romantic quality to brewing one’s own concoction. Homebrewing is a difficult, labor-intensive process, but the PicoBrew C makes it a bit easier. The Pico C doesn’t eliminate the work, but it does streamline things for amateur brewers. Just make sure they keep it somewhere with thick walls or distant neighbors, as the machine can get quite loud. Buy now from: Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Share smartphone printer Photos are a fun way to chronicle activities and events, but Instagram posts don’t have quite the aura of physical photos. If you want to help the shutterbug in your life take old-school photos with a smartphone, a printer like the Fujifilm Instax Share makes a great gift. Just shoot a picture with a smartphone, then use Fujifilm’s app to connect to the printer and make copies. Buy now from: Amazon

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon turntable In an age of streaming and readily available digital albums, vinyl remains, for many, the hippest way to listen to music. If you happen to be dating a budding audiophile, a turntable is an impactful gift, and the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is one of DT’s favorite budget options. The Carbon’s tonearm and cartridge are engineered with sound quality in mind, and the sleek design makes it an attractive addition to any room. Grab a couple old LPs from the local record store and close out Valentine’s Day with an intimate listening party. Buy now from: Amazon