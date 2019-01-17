Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia’s next midrange card might be a GTX 1660 Ti, rumors suggest

Jon Martindale
By
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Nvidia may be set to debut a new card built on its Turing architecture but without the RTX moniker. The rumored card, said to be called the GTX 1660 Ti, would sit beneath the RTX 2060 in Nvidia’s product stack offering midrange performance at a presumably lower price point. Its use of the GTX nomenclature would suggest it would also ship without support for Nvidia’s ray tracing (and possibly DLSS) features.

As capable as Nvidia’s RTX generation of graphics cards are, they aren’t the most affordable. Its initial lineup had the $500+ RTX 2070 as its most entry-level card and even the recently debuted RTX 2060 isn’t cheap, at $350 — despite its 1070 Ti-like performance. A 1660 Ti though, could be much more competitive in the hotly contested midrange. Nvidia’s aging GTX 1060 is by far the most popular graphics card among Steam gamers, so a replacement for that card with greater performance and a comparable price would likely be well received.

But how much more powerful would a GTX 1660 Ti be? Since this is a very early rumor, we don’t have a lot to go on, but Videocardz cites three sources that confirm the card’s existence and a couple which give us a hint of its potential. Reportedly, the 1660 Ti would ship out with a weaker Turing GPU than the RTX 2060, known as TU116. It would come with 1,526 CUDA cores, which is 20 percent fewer than those found in the 2060. But that’s also 20 percent more than found in the GTX 1060. Considering it sports the same 6GB of GDDR6 as the 2060, it’s likely to be closer in performance to that card than the GTX 1060.

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch of the imagination to think of the GTX 1660 Ti as a 1070 analog. That would be similar to the kind of generational upgrades we’ve seen elsewhere in the Turing range, with the 2070 being roughly comparable to the 1080, and the 2080 to the 1080 Ti.

There has been no hint of a potential release date for the 1660 Ti as of yet, nor any word on pricing. We would expect it to only make an appearance when Nvidia has cleared some of its stock of GTX 1060s, though, as it wouldn’t want to affect clearance of those older cards. Nvidia said in late 2018 that it would take as much as half a year to clear the excess stock of GTX 1060s it accrued after the collapse of the cryptocurrency mining boom.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to run Android apps in Windows
Intel Core i9- 9900K
Computing

Chip off the auction block – Intel’s i9-9990XE may be sold to the highest bidder

Intel's alleged Core i9-9990XE may only be sold at auction to OEMs, meaning that only a few of the 14-core, 28-thread, 5GHz CPUs will ever see the light of day in specific devices and systems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

How to share an external hard drive between Mac and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mwc 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019: Complete Coverage

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are likely to dominate the news. For…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Trusted Contacts
Computing

Google is giving its G Suite web apps new touches of visual improvements

Your G Suite applications will soon have a different look. Several of the web apps are getting updated with subtle visual improvements inspired by Google's Material Design guidelines. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
businesses and cyber security firms are coming up with creative ways to fight hackers laptop hacker
Computing

Hackers are scoring with ransomware that attacks its previous victims

Computer viruses are always evolving. In a new one, dubbed "Ryuk," hackers are targeting PCs with ransomware that scours an infected network in order to pinpoint and attack and enterprises with big money.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to take a screenshot on a pc
Computing

An update to Microsoft To-Do will help you keep up with your resolutions

If you're looking to stay productive in 2019, you might want to check out the freshly updated Microsoft To-Do app, now with additional integration with the Windows 10 Start Menu and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft HoloLens top angle
Computing

Could the next Microsoft HoloLens be announced at MWC 2019?

After not having a presence at Mobile World Congress for three years, Microsoft is now sending out media invites for a press conference on February 24 during the annual event in Barcelona. Could a next-generation HoloLens be on the way?
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Microsoft to separate Cortana from search with the next version of Windows 10

Changes are on the way for two key features in Windows 10. A separation of Windows 10 search and Cortana will allow Microsoft to more often innovate on each of the features independently.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale