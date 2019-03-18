Digital Trends
Computing

At $99, Nvidia’s Jetson Nano minicomputer seeks to bring A.I. to the masses

Luke Larsen
By
nvidia jetsen nano ai to the masses jetson

At Nvidia’s annual graphics technology conference, CEO Jensen Huang took to the stage to unveil the new Jetson Nano. Referred to as an “A.I. computer,” the Nano joins Nvidia’s family of other Jetson computers such as the AGX Xavier or Jetson TX2. These aren’t computers for gaming or productivity — they’re designed to accelerate A.I. processes.

The Jetson Nano can supposedly deliver 472 gigaflops of computing performance all while drawing as little as 5 watts of power. It’s powered by a powerful 128-core GPU and a quad-core A57 CPU from Arm. The GPU is based on the older Maxwell architecture, which was the predecessor to the more current Pascal and Turing.

The minicomputer can also support high-resolution sensors and, according to Nvidia, can “process many sensors in parallel” and run “multiple modern neural networks on each sensor stream.” Because it supports a lot of the most popular A.I. frameworks, it should be easier for developers to jump in and quickly integrate the ones they use on the Jetson Nano.

nvidia jetsen nano ai to the masses ap kyges

The product was announced hand-in-hand with CUDA-X A.I. libraries, an end-to-end platform designed for the data sciences. All sorts of industries and sciences increasingly need access to data analytics, machine learning, and deep learning, but aren’t exactly equipped to handle them. Nvidia claims using CUDA-X A.I. libraries on a computer like the Jetson Nano could speed up A.I. workloads by up to 50 times.

The purpose of putting it in an affordable little package, of course, is to bring A.I. capabilities to a wider audience of enthusiasts, developers, and start-up companies.

“Jetson Nano makes A.I. more accessible to everyone — and is supported by the same underlying architecture and software that powers our nation’s supercomputers,” Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of Autonomous Machines at Nvidia, said in a statement. “Bringing A.I. to the maker movement opens up a whole new world of innovation, inspiring people to create the next big thing.”

The Jetson Nano comes in two models. The more affordable $99 option is known as the “Jetson Nano Developer Kit.” Meanwhile, the full production module will start at $129.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Windows Update not working after October 2018 patch? Here's how to fix it
Up Next

Nvidia's A.I. Playground lets you edit photos, experience deep learning research
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Need more from your conference white board? The Surface Hub 2 should have it

The Surface Hub 2 could be the most expensive whiteboard ever made, but it should be a powerful and capable one. With the ability to connect several of the 50-inch displays together, the picture at least, should be gorgeous.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best google easter eggs on computer
Computing

Teens using Google Docs as the modern version of passing notes in class

Google Docs is reportedly being used by teens as a secret communications app. Instead of passing notes, students are now using the software's live chat function or comment boxes to talk with their friends while in the middle of classes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

A.I.-generated text is supercharging fake news. This is how we fight back

A new A.I. tool is reportedly able to spot passages of text written by algorithm. Here's why similar systems might prove essential in a world of fake news created by smart machines.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows updates shouldn't cause problems, but if they do, here's how to fix them

Windows update not working? It's a more common problem than you might think. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it and in this guide we'll break them down for you step by step.
Posted By Mark Coppock
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Here’s how you can watch today’s Nvidia GTC 2019 keynote live

Nvidia's rumored 7nm Ampere graphics could debut soon. The company will be kicking off its GPU Technology conference at 2 p.m. PT today, Monday, March 18, and you can watch the opening keynote here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

After fourth attack, hacker puts personal records of 26M people up for sale

A serial hacker going by the name of Gnosticplayers is selling the personal data of 26 million people who have been using the services of six different companies from across the world.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
former myspace ceo reveals what facebook did right to dominate social media
Computing

There’s more space on MySpace after ‘accidental’ wipe of 50 million songs

MySpace is no longer a safe refuge for music and media produced in the 2000s. It said that almost any artistic content uploaded to the site between 2003 and 2015 may have been lost as part of a server migration last year.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Computing

HP’s spring sale cuts prices on the 15-inch Spectre x360 by $270

Looking for a new laptop to start off the spring season? HP has you covered and is currently running a sale that is cutting $270 off the price of the 15-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible laptop. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Mark Zuckerberg Tagged
Computing

Intel and Facebook team up to give Cooper Lake an artificial intelligence boost

Intel's upcoming Cooper Lake microarchitecture will be getting a boost when it comes to artificial intelligence processes, thanks to a partnership with Facebook. The results are CPUs that are able to work faster.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Dodge the cryptojackers with the best torrent clients available today

Looking for the best torrent clients to help you share all of that wonderful legal content you own? Here's a list of our favorite torrent clients, all packed with great features while dodging malware and adverts.
Posted By Jon Martindale
unevn one portable gaming desk
Computing

The Unevn One is a portable desk that brings PC gaming on the road

Bringing a gaming PC outside your usual setup can be a challenge, but the Unevn One is the first all-in-one, portable gaming desk complete with a computer chassis and integrated monitor mount.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nvidia GauGAN Researchers Photo
Computing

Nvidia’s GauGAN is a smart drawing app that turns doodles into works of art

Nvidia has announced a new deep-learning-enhanced drawing app that can turn your doodles and sketches into highly realistic images. With Nvidia's GauGAN, simple sketches can be automatically embellished with more vivid details.
Posted By Anita George