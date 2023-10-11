You know it, we know it, everyone knows it. Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities to get computers, consoles, laptops, and a host of other devices on the cheap. Not just at Amazon either, as competing retailers drop their prices, too, like Best Buy with its Prime Counter sale on laptops. But if you want something with a little more power and better performance for playing some of the latest games, well, there’s no competition with Amazon’s current sale. You’ll find a huge selection of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops on sale across several manufacturers like MSI, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and beyond.

Take the , with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, for example. Normally $900, it’s discounted today by $200, down to $700. That is an incredible deal for this beast of a laptop — it has a 15.6-inch full-HD display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive with Killer Wi-Fi 6. Of course, that’s just one of several gaming laptops on sale, so you should definitely go take a look for yourself. We’ve called out some of our favorites below.

What to shop in Amazon’s Prime Day Nvidia RTX gaming laptops sale

Besides that for $200 off, there are a ton of fantastic gaming laptops ripe for the picking.

Two of the cheapest are the with GeForce GTX 1650, and the with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, both discounted to $600 right now during the Prime Day sale. The ASUS is $200 off, while the Lenovo is $300 off. You can’t go wrong with either one, and they’re excellent little machines if you’re on a tight budget.

If you’re prepared to go big and go loud, one of the most expensive is the for $2,400 right now, which is normally $2,800, so that’s a $400 discount. It features an extra-large 17.3-inch QHD display, running at 240Hz, and powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 — with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM — 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive. It also features a unique cooling system with a Cooler Boost Trinity+ mode to keep you in the game with virtually no interruptions.

If that’s too expensive for your tastes, that’s totally okay. You don’t have to go big or go home every time, but there are so many different options we recommend looking to see what’s available. If you’re in the market for any kind of gaming laptop at all, this Prime Day sale is the one to shop.

