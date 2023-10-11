 Skip to main content
This Prime Day sale on Nvidia RTX gaming laptops ends tonight

Briley Kenney
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

You know it, we know it, everyone knows it. Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities to get computers, consoles, laptops, and a host of other devices on the cheap. Not just at Amazon either, as competing retailers drop their prices, too, like Best Buy with its Prime Counter sale on laptops. But if you want something with a little more power and better performance for playing some of the latest games, well, there’s no competition with Amazon’s current sale. You’ll find a huge selection of Nvidia RTX gaming laptops on sale across several manufacturers like MSI, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and beyond.

Take the , with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, for example. Normally $900, it’s discounted today by $200, down to $700. That is an incredible deal for this beast of a laptop — it has a 15.6-inch full-HD display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive with Killer Wi-Fi 6. Of course, that’s just one of several gaming laptops on sale, so you should definitely go take a look for yourself. We’ve called out some of our favorites below.

What to shop in Amazon’s Prime Day Nvidia RTX gaming laptops sale

Besides that for $200 off, there are a ton of fantastic gaming laptops ripe for the picking.

Two of the cheapest are the with GeForce GTX 1650, and the with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, both discounted to $600 right now during the Prime Day sale. The ASUS is $200 off, while the Lenovo is $300 off. You can’t go wrong with either one, and they’re excellent little machines if you’re on a tight budget.

If you’re prepared to go big and go loud, one of the most expensive is the for $2,400 right now, which is normally $2,800, so that’s a $400 discount. It features an extra-large 17.3-inch QHD display, running at 240Hz, and powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 — with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM — 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe solid-state drive. It also features a unique cooling system with a Cooler Boost Trinity+ mode to keep you in the game with virtually no interruptions.

If that’s too expensive for your tastes, that’s totally okay. You don’t have to go big or go home every time, but there are so many different options we recommend looking to see what’s available. If you’re in the market for any kind of gaming laptop at all, this Prime Day sale is the one to shop.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade.
Prime Day deals get you this Dell desktop PC for $500 — save $150
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Dell has rolled out its own Prime Day deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and these offers include a $150 discount for the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop. The PC, originally priced at $650, is now available for just $500, which is an amazing price for a computer with its specifications. We don't think it will stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this desktop computer should be your next machine, there should be no hesitation in proceeding with your purchase of it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop
The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, similar to some of the best desktop computers, alongside Intel UHD Graphics 730 and 8GB of RAM. It's not the most powerful PC out there, but it's no slouch either -- it's enough to handle multitasking between several apps, though our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends going up 16GB of RAM as soon as you can. That's not going to be a problem with the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop as it's easy to upgrade its components.

Read more
The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is $300 off for Prime Day in October
The AnkerMake M5 on a desk.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 brought back Prime Day deals for all kinds of devices, including 3D printers. If you want to get into this as a hobby or business, or if you need to upgrade your machine, then check out this offer for the AnkerMake M5. From its original price of $799, it's down to $500. The $299 in savings is pretty huge, especially since you'll be enjoying the amazing innovations offered by this 3D printer. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure if the discount will still be available by the end of the ongoing sale.

Why you should buy the AnkerMake M5 3D printer
The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is the first foray into the 3D printing space of Anker, a brand that's known for its power banks and chargers, and it doesn't disappoint. First and foremost, the 3D printer's assembly is very simple -- it will only take 15 minutes to complete, as there are only three steps to it. Once it's up and running, there are several features that will make operating it easy, including an integrated camera that can detect errors and send you alerts so you can intervene, 7x7 auto-leveling for accuracy and stability, and the ability to resume prints right where it left off after interruptions like a power outage.

Read more
Flash deal knocks $550 off the Dell XPS 15 laptop for a limited time
Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell just slashed $550 off the price of the Dell XPS 15 as part of its own Prime Day laptop deals, amid Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023. We're not sure how long this powerful laptop will cost just $999, compared to its original price of $1,549, so if you've had an eye on it for a while, don't miss this chance to at massive savings. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, because there's no telling when its price will return to normal.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and we've picked the Dell XPS 15 as the best Dell laptop in our list of the best laptops. It all begins with the strong productivity and creativity performance that it provides with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The laptop also offers a 512GB SSD, which will give you ample space to save all your files and projects, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start using the device right after unboxing it.

Read more