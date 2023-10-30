 Skip to main content
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $330 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, here’s one that comes with our recommendation — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,100 from Best Buy, for savings of $330 on its original price of $1,430. We expect this bargain to sell quickly because this is one of the top gaming laptops in the market right now, so if you’re interested, there’s no time to waste. Proceed with the purchase right now, because the more you delay, the higher the chances that you’ll miss out on this discount.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best portable gaming laptop that you can buy. It features a 14-inch screen that’s slightly smaller than the display of most of its peers, but it more than makes up for the size with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This also allows the device to stay small, with thickness of just 0.73 of an inch and weight of only 3.64 pounds. If you want your gaming laptop with you at all times so you can squeeze in some gaming whenever the situation allows, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 will be perfect for you.

It’s not just about its size though, as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs serious power in its small frame. Inside are the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, the Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough to play the best PC games at their highest settings. The machine also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, as well as ROG Intelligent Cooling that automatically chooses the appropriate cooling mode depending on the gaming laptop’s workload.

Not all laptop deals will be able to meet the strict requirements of modern PC gaming, so you should be on the lookout for offers involving tried-and-tested machines like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It’s currently down to a more affordable price of $1,100 from $1,430 following a $330 discount from Best Buy — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny once you start playing your favorite games on it. It may go back to its regular price at any moment though, so continue with your purchase of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop as soon as possible to grab the savings.

