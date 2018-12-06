Digital Trends
Computing

Qualcomm launches the Snapdragon 8cx chips, a dedicated platform for PCs

Jon Martindale
By
qualcomm 7nm snapdragon 8cx debut snapdragon8cx

Qualcomm debuted its next-generation system on chip (SoC) called the Snapdragon 8cx. It has a new, more powerful CPU core alongside its fastest graphics processor ever. Designed with PCs in mind, the new chip is built on a 7nm process, much like AMD’s expected Zen 2 CPUs and Navi GPUs, which are also expected to release in 2019.

“With performance and battery life as our design tenets, we’re bringing 7nm innovations to the PC space, allowing for smartphone-like capabilities to transform the computing experience,” Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile for Qualcomm Technologies Alex Katouzian said during Qualcomm’s annual technology summit. The 8cx is the fastest Snapdragon design ever created, he stated, suggesting that it would deliver PC-grade performance while offering portable devices “multi-day battery life,” in thin, fanless designs.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx combines a new octa-core Kryo 495 CPU with an Adreno 680 GPU on the same die. They offer better multi-tasking performance, as well as greater graphics memory bandwidth. The design has also been certified for Windows 10 Enterprise — a first for a Snapdragon SoC.

Alongside additional performance, Qualcomm’s 8cx introduces Quick Charge 4+, offering faster charging capabilities than ever before. It also has baked-in support for advanced LTE data connectivity up to 2 Gbps download and 316Mbps upload, and supports new wireless standards like 802.11ac and 802.11ad — although they have more simplified names these days — and Bluetooth 5.

These chips are shipping out to device manufacturers now and we can expect laptops and tablets utilizing the new Snapdragon 8cx to arrive in the third quarter of 2019. When they do, they could come sporting Windows Home, Pro, or Enterprise, have up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, have NVMe SSD storage, support monitors with HDR capabilities and up to 4K resolution, and run games with the DirectX 12 API.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx will likely find its way into similar devices as the Snapdragon 835 and 845 did like the Always-Connected Windows platforms, which eschew strong wireless connectivity and long battery life. But with a push with the Snapdragon 850 to go beyond those more typical devices, Qualcomm may be looking to power a new generation of 2019 laptops that are a little outside its usual wheelhouse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best internet speed tests
Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Computing

Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Shoppers looking to score a deal on Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops could find some significant savings on Amazon. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, Dell's certified refurbished notebooks are discounted by as much as $700.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Walmart Grocery Pickup
Computing

Walmart denies that the Overpowered gaming PC has been canceled

Walmart's Overpowered PC desktop isn't going away, partner Esports Arena confirmed after the listing was briefly pulled. Walmart pulled the listing only to update the product page, and the gaming PC is again available to purchase.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD RX 590
Computing

AMD Navi graphic cards could offer RTX 2070-like performance for $250

New rumors about AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards suggest that they could compete very favorably with the midrange RTX-series GPUs from Nvidia, but at a much more affordable price point.
Posted By Jon Martindale
outlook email
Computing

Change your Outlook password quickly and easily by following these steps

Keeping your digital accounts locked up with strong, unique passwords is important, so learning how to change your Outlook password quickly and easily is one of the best ways to stay safe online.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

AMD Ryzen 3000 chips could have 16 cores, 5GHz turbo frequency

AMD's Ryzen 3000 series could be the most powerful range of CPUs ever made if the latest rumors are to be believed. They suggest that the top-tier 3850X could have 16 cores and reach clock speeds of 5.1GHz.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
Computing

AMD’s Radeon graphics cards are nearly half off today only on Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics cards are on sale today at Amazon for nearly half off. The graphics card is listed as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, so you have to act fast, as the discount offer will expire today.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to use a blue light filter on a PC or Mac
Computing

Give your eyes a break with these handy blue light filters

Filtering blue light from your monitor is a great way to make long days of work easier on your eyes, especially when it gets later in the day. You can use ones built into MacOS and Windows, or one of the third-party options.
Posted By Mark Coppock
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Calibrate your display to get it looking just the way you like it

Want to see images the way they're intended to be seen? Here is our quick guide on how to calibrate your monitor using your operating system or another tool, to make what's on the screen look as good as it can.
Posted By Jon Martindale
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple antitrust ron schultz block itunes monopoly steve jobs 20071
Computing

Signed Steve Jobs memorabilia expected to fetch about $70,000 at auction

Two separate auctions containing pieces with the handwriting of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs are expected to bring in more than $70,000 combined. One of those pieces is a signed copy of Macworld magazine with Jobs on the cover.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll