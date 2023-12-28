Save $1,000 on this Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

The coming end of the holiday season doesn’t mean that gamers should settle for laptop deals, as you can still get discounts on powerful gaming devices like the Razer Blade 15. A version of the gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is available from Razer with a $1,000 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but an investment like this will set you up for top-quality gaming for years to come.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Is your current gaming laptop already struggling with today’s best PC games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077? Or are you looking forward to certain titles among upcoming PC games and you’re worried that your machine won’t be able to play them? Then it’s time to make an upgrade, and you can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 15. We’ve crowned it the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our list of the best gaming laptops, and it all starts with the performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Combined with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you won’t have to switch to low graphics settings any time soon when you’re playing.

The Razer Blade 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen featuring QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will give justice to the power under its hood, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will give you enough space for several AAA titles. The gaming laptop also comes with the brand’s optical-mechanical keyboard, which is great for video game controls and for typing.

If you’re willing to spend on gaming laptop deals to end up with a machine that’s going to stay powerful for several years, you should heavily consider the Razer Blade 15, which is down to $2,000 from $3,000 following a $1,000 discount from Razer. The device is very much worth it at this price, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the savings because the offer may get taken down at any moment. Buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop now, and we assure you that you won’t regret it.

