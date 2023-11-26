 Skip to main content
Razer Cyber Monday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more

There are Cyber Monday deals on all kinds of Razer products, including gaming laptops and different types of gaming accessories. As one of the most popular brands among gamers, you’ll be getting devices with topnotch performance and stylish designs, and for the shopping event, you’ll also enjoy huge discounts. You need to hurry with your purchases from Razer Cyber Monday deals though, because we’re not sure stocks will last long because of the high demand for Razer devices. However, if you’re not super focused on Razer, you should check out our list of Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

Best Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

If you go for a gaming laptop by Razer, not only will you be getting a stylish device, but you’ll also own a powerful machine that won’t have trouble running the best PC games. You should buy the model that maximizes your budget to get the best bang for your buck, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision on what to purchase because there’s a chance that these discounts will no longer be available as soon as tomorrow. Here are the best Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals.

  • Razer Blade 14 —
  • Razer Blade 17 —
  • Razer Blade 15 (240Hz QHD) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (240Hz QHD OLED) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (360Hz FHD) —

Best Razer gaming mouse Cyber Monday deals

For a gaming mouse that’s precise and durable, go for one made by Razer. The brand’s gaming mice are known for their long-lasting switches and insane sensitivity, which may spell the difference between victory and defeat. They also look great, with some of them offering customizable lighting options so you can play in style.

  • Razer DeathAdder Essential —
  • Razer Basilisk V3 —
  • Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro —
  • Razer Basilisk Ultimate —
  • Razer Naga Pro —
Don't Miss:

Best Razer gaming keyboard Cyber Monday deals

Like with a gaming mouse, the precision and responsiveness of a gaming keyboard is important because any delay in registering your presses is a big deal in competitive environments. A Razer gaming keyboard promises the best possible typing experience, while also looking eye-catching with colorful lights and sleek designs. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long though, so buy one now.

  • Razer Ornata V3 —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 —
  • Razer Huntsman Mini —
  • Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini —

Best Razer gaming chair Cyber Monday deals

A gaming chair is a necessity nowadays because gamers shouldn’t sacrifice their health while playing their favorite video games. Razer gaming chairs provide the necessary support and comfort so you can play for hours without experiencing body pains, while also featuring unique designs that will make sure that you stand out — an important thing to consider for streamers.

  • Razer Iskur —
  • Razer Enki —
  • Razer Enki Pro – Koenigsegg Edition —
  • Razer Enki Pro – Williams Esports Edition —

All the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals happening now
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Walmart Black Friday deals are rolling right into Cyber Monday laptop deals. We've pulled the best of the best currently available in this second stage of the holiday shopping event. Everything from cheap Chromebooks to expensive gaming laptops are on sale, so you can be sure you'll find a deal on something you like. Laptops are perhaps the most second most popular product bought during Cyber Monday deals, after TVs, so Walmart is going to offer some enticing price cuts.

Best Walmart laptop Cyber Monday deal

Read more
Best Cyber Monday printer deals on laser, inkjet and photo printers
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Printer Deals

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, but Cyber Monday deals are live now. There's still time to grab one of the best printers at a significantly lowered price. We've pulled the best options we could find from a variety of retailers. These include laser printers, inkjet printers and photo printers. If you're looking for 3D printer Cyber Monday deals, those are on their own separate list.
Best laser printer Cyber Monday deals

Between laser and inkjet, laser printers are the recommended purchase for people who need to print multiple documents quickly. They are more expensive compared to inkjet printers, but laser printers make up for that higher upfront cost through the better yield of their toners for a lower printing cost. For Cyber Monday, you'll be able to save with the laser printer deals that are available, whether for monochrome laser printers or color laser printers, but since they're popular choices, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you don't miss out on the discounts.

Read more
Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals

If you need a cheap computer, there is no better time to buy than during Cyber Monday deals. There is also no better style computer to buy than a Chromebook. These are simple, easy to use and cheap computers for students and casual users. If you do want a more premium laptop, that can pull a $1,000 off of a high-powered laptop, we highly recommend you check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, or Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for PC and MacOS respectively.
Best HP Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

HP has some good deals on budget Chromebooks if you're looking for that, and they're usually smaller in size, so they're easier to carry around. These are great if you're just looking for something basic to get online and want to keep your purchases budget-friendly. Check out HP laptop Cyber Monday deals for more comprehensive options.

Read more