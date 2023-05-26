 Skip to main content
Razer Memorial Day sale brings huge savings on gaming laptops

If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop deals, it’s worth checking out what Razer has to offer when you buy direct. It has a huge Memorial Day sale going on at the moment with up to 40% off some great gaming laptops, as well as big discounts on accessories too. With so many deals going on, we recommend hitting the button below to see what’s out there at Razer. There are a lot of different laptops with varying specs and you’re going to know what works for you and your budget best. However, we’ve also taken a little time to pick out some of our highlights, as well as looked at what accessories are on sale. Read on if you need a little guidance before you dip in for yourself.

What to shop for in the Razer Memorial Day sale

Razer is one of the best laptop brands for gamers so — of course — check out its gaming laptop offerings. Topping our list of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 14 and you guessed it — it’s in the sale. There are a few different Razer Blade 14s in the sale but our favorite is the with a QHD display. It’s currently 34% off so instead of costing $3,500, it’s down to $2,300. It has an AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor along with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. We adore its 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, too as the 2560 x 1440 resolution will look great on this sized screen.

Alternatively, if you want to go cheaper, there’s the with a full HD 360Hz refresh rate display and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It’s down to $1,800 from $3,000 so you save 40%. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Buy it now and you even get a free Razer Messenger Bag thrown in with the deal.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper and more accessory-flavored, there are a heap of options here. Seriously, go check out the whole sale for yourself. However, we will take a moment to point out the wonders of the which is down to $90 thanks to a 30% price cut bringing it down from $130. For your mice needs, you can also buy the for $220 instead of $250.

Whatever you intend on buying, it’s a very smart idea to check out the Razer Memorial Day sale for yourself. Above is just a small sample of what you can buy right now. In particular, gaming laptop specs vary significantly depending on what your budget is so it’s worth browsing through what’s available. You won’t be disappointed with Razer build quality consistently classy.

