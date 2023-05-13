After upgrading your machine with the help of gaming PC deals, you’ll need to pair it with a gaming monitor that will give justice to the improved processing power. You don’t need to worry if you’ve already spent most of your budge, as there are monitor deals like Walmart’s $420 discount for the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor. It’s down to $380, which is less than half its original price of $800, for an attractive offer that will likely draw a lot of attention. If you want to take advantage of the bargain, you need to buy the gaming monitor right now.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

You may own one of the best gaming PCs, but without a proper display, you won’t be able to enjoy the best PC games. Razer, one of the most trusted names in the gaming peripherals industry, will make sure that you do with the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor. True to its name, it features a 27-inch screen with WQHD resolution, which will allow it to display your favorite games with sharp details and vivid colors. The monitor also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images are updated, with higher refresh rates like this one resulting in smoother movements.

You may have previously experienced stuttering and screen tearing, which break the immersion during gameplay. The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor aims to eliminate these issues with the help of AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which work with your PC’s graphics card. The Razer Raptor 27 also oozes style with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system, and it can keep your desk clutter-free with its built-in cable management.

The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor will be a worthwhile addition to any gaming setup, especially now that you can get it for less than half its sticker price of $800. Walmart’s $420 discount makes it very affordable at just $380, but we’re not sure how much time is left for you to be able to get the gaming monitor for this cheap. To make sure that you secure your own Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor for this lowered price, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations