Awful home Wi-Fi? Don’t get a new router before trying this

My home has always had a pair of Wi-Fi dead zones that drive me nuts — the basement, and the living room on the first floor. I usually manage a solid 40-80Mbps in all other locations, which is ample for my needs. But in those two trouble spots the signal can drop to a pathetic 130Kbps (yup, slightly faster than the average modem circa 1998) or disappear entirely. That’s a problem when you’re trying to stream Netflix, or do anything. I’ve struggled with this for months, but then our review of Google’s OnHub router gave me an idea. “OnHub is designed to be out in the open, where Wi-Fi works best,” said Google’s marketing copy. At first, I was skeptical. Place a router more centrally? How do you do that when it needs to be connected to your DSL or cable modem and to a power supply? Still, it made me wonder. Can you boost Wi-Fi speeds by simply moving your router around a bit?

At 2,800 square feet, my house isn’t the largest. But it’s narrow (18 feet at its widest point) and includes thick wood beams backed by solid brick walls. Over the years, I tried 9 different routers from companies like Linksys, Buffalo, Apple and Netgear, as well as multiple range extenders from brands like Belkin and TP-Link. Nothing seemed to get those problem areas reliably connected, but one thing has remained the same. The router has always been in the same place, atop a metal filing cabinet in our home office.

Long story short? I was able to dramatically improve Wi-Fi performance just by moving my router! Specifically, I elevated it with a simple cardboard box and readjusted my antennas to make a big difference. Here’s what I was working with, what I did, and how it can help your router situation, too.

The Router The first step was to make sure that the router itself was not part of the problem. The folks at Linksys kindly offered to loan me one of their latest models for my test, the fabulously retro-styled, and third-party firmware-friendly, WRT 1900 ACS ($220). It’s a dual-band, a/b/g/n/ac router with four external antennas and a dual-core 1.6Ghz processor.

The Test Tool To figure out what the various changes in position did to my Wi-Fi performance, I used software called iPerf. With iPerf, you set a machine on your network (preferably a computer that’s wired into the router’s ethernet port, like my iMac) as the host, then run an iPerf-compatible app on your wireless device as the client (I used the free HE.NET for iOS running on an iPhone 6). The client pings the host machine with your choice of protocol (TCP or UDP), and package size (in this case, a single megabyte of data), and the host records and relays the result of that ping back to the client. You’ll see the amount of data sent, the speed it was able to achieve, and how long it took to send.

The Configurations Baseline: Before installing the new WRT 1900 ACS, I took measurements using my existing router, the Linksys WRT 1200 AC, a two-antenna dual-band router. 1) Original Placement, Antenna Position 1: WRT 1900 ACS sitting directly atop of a 2-foot-3-inch metal filing cabinet, about one inch from a drywall wall, which is the same location used for the Baseline. The rear antennas were at a 45-degree outward angle, the side antennas pointing straight up. 2) Partially Elevated, Antenna Position 1: Identical to (1), but router placed on top of its cardboard package, four-and-a-half inches elevated from the surface of the filing cabinet 3) Fully Elevated, Antenna Position 1: Identical to (1) but with the router placed on top of its cardboard box positioned vertically for a distance of 12.5 inches from the surface of the filing cabinet. 4) Fully Elevated, Antenna Position 2: Identical to (3) but with side antennas set to a matching 45 degree outward angle as the rear antennas. 5) Fully Elevated, Antenna Position 3: Identical to (3) but with side antennas set to a 90 degree outward angle (parallel to the floor). 6) Original Placement, Antenna Position 3: Removed the cardboard box from config (5), but kept everything else the same.

The Test Zones Third Floor Bedroom Second Floor Bedroom Second Floor Office (where router sits) First Floor Living Room (front of house) First Floor Kitchen (rear of house) Basement

The Results Configuration/ Zone Zone A Zone B Zone C Zone D Zone E Zone F Baseline 28.3 Mbit/s 23.6 Mbit/s 86.9 Mbit/s 194 Kbit/s 8.86 Mbit/s 130 Kbit/s 1 57.0 Mbit/s 81.8 Mbit/s 101 Mbit/s 194 Kbit/s 10.7 Mbit/s 77.2 Kbit/s 2 n/a n/a n/a 290 Kbit/s n/a 199 Kbit/s 3 n/a n/a n/a 457 Kbit/s n/a 126 Kbit/s 4 n/a n/a n/a 1.34 Mbit/s n/a 156 Kbit/s 5 55.3 Mbit/s 84.1 Mbit/s 103 Mbit/s 20.0 Mbit/s 69.9 Mbit/s 10.1 Mbit/s 6 n/a n/a n/a 266 Kbit/s n/a 106 Kbit/s The chart requires a bit of explanation. For the baseline test with the original router, I took measurements in all six locations of the house. I then swapped out the WRT 1200 AC for the WRT 1900 ACS, mostly so I could see what (if any) effect using a newer router with 2 additional antennas would have to my overall connectivity. As you can see, speeds in my “good” zones improved considerably, with Zone B seeing the biggest jump in performance. My problem zones (D, F) didn’t improve at all. In fact, Zone F got worse (though I’m not sure how that’s even possible). Moving the router slightly from the metal surface (Config #2) of the filing cabinet certainly helped, but I was still stuck well under 1 Mbit/s. Elevating the router further (Config #3) produced a similar increase in Zone D, but actually diminished the speed in Zone F. Angling out the side antennas to match the rear antennas’ 45 degree slant (Config #4) finally bumped Zone D above 1Mbit/s, but the basement continued to stagnate. Then I angled the side antennas down to a 90-degree position (Config #5), and, BINGO! Speeds improved in Zone D by 2,000 percent, and in Zone F by a staggering 64,000 percent, over the previous configuration. Finally, speeds I can live with. But was this massive speed bump simply a matter of angling two antennas? The last configuration (#6) where I keep the antennas the same but eliminate the cardboard box, tells the tale. No amount of antenna angling can overcome the signal impediment that the metal filing cabinet throws into the mix.