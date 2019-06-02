Share

Samsung has refreshed its Notebook 7 line of laptops with four updated models, two of which ship with discrete graphics targeted at creators and gamers. All models in the Notebook 7 line have been refreshed with a metal frame, stereo Dolby Atmos speakers, a re-engineered Lattice keyboard, wide touchpad, 8th-generation Intel Core processors, and Intel UHD graphics. Creatives and gamers who need additional GPU power can choose from Nvidia GeForce MX250 or GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics.

The Notebook 7 boasts a premium feel thanks to its modern metal body design and diamond-cut edges. A nearly bezel-free display helps to keep the footprint compact, making these laptops suitable for travel. If you value a more portable form factor, the 13-inch Notebook 7 comes with a 13.3-inch FHD display. It has a footprint of 12.2 x 8.7 x 0.5 inches and weighs 2.84 pounds.

For users who want a larger 15.6-inch panel but don’t need discrete graphics, larger 15-inch Notebook 7 has a 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.6-inch footprint and weighs 3.73 pounds. Adding discrete graphics brings the weight up to about 4 pounds. All models ship with up to 16GB of RAM and a fingerprint reader. Storage starts at 256GB on the non-discrete GPU models. All 15-inch variants come with a dedicated number pad to the right of the keyboard.

For the discrete GPU-equipped variants, storage starts at 512GB for an NVMe solid-state drive. The model with MX250 graphics comes with one expandable SSD slot, while the GTX 1650 model — dubbed the Notebook 7 Force — comes with two expandable slots to accommodate a hard drive and an additional SSD. All Notebook 7 models come with USB-C support, along with two USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, microSD card slot, and audio jack. The upgraded GTX 1650 model also comes equipped with an Ethernet port and a security card slot. To house the extra features, the Notebook 7 Force comes in a larger and thicker footprint, measuring 14.2 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches.

“The Notebook 7 Force, available in Blade Black, features NVDIA’s latest GeForce GTXTM 1650 graphics, enabling up to 70% faster speeds than the previous-generation GTX, and it lets users run graphically demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop with ease,” Samsung said in a statement.

Pricing starts at $999 for the regular Notebook 7, while the Notebook 7 Force will start at $1,499. All models will be available for purchase starting on July 26, though you can get a head start and pre-order any variant of the Notebook 7 starting July 12.