This Samsung 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is $250 off today

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
If you wanted to buy a gaming monitor from the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but you missed out, you shouldn’t worry because some of the Prime Day deals are still available from other retailers. For example, Best Buy is selling the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor at $250 off, bringing its price down to $550 from $800 originally. There’s no telling how much time you have to take advantage of the savings though, so to make sure that you get it, you should be moving forward with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, so you can be sure that the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor will be able to meet your needs as a gamer. The 28-inch display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors that will let you appreciate the best PC games even better, and the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync to prevent any stuttering and screen tearing while you’re in the middle of playing. It also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can access the top cloud gaming services.

The 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how fast the images on the screen are updated. This means that you can expect smooth movements on the display. It also has a 1ms response time, which is how quickly it will show image transitions. This will be good for content such as fast-paced action video games and twitchy gameplay.

Gamers who are looking for monitor deals should turn their attention to Best Buy, where the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is available for only $550 following a $250 discount on its sticker price of $800. It’s not going to stay this cheap for a long time though, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, then you’re going to have to complete the transaction immediately.

