Digital Trends
Computing

Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Francis Allanson
By
Samsung Chromebook 3

These days, laptops are more of a necessity than a luxury. If you’re on the lookout for a feature-packed machine at a great price, check out Amazon Prime Day deals. Can’t find what you’re looking for? To keep up with the competition, Walmart is also slashing prices off thousands of products, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $229, you can now get one for only $159 when you check the price in cart. This deal even tops Amazon $134 price on the Samsung Chromebook 3 (refurbished).

Students and frequent travelers will love the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 3, which can easily fit in a bag. It features a fantastic screen, 4GB of RAM for solid performance, and nearly 10 hours of battery life. You also get to enjoy 32GB storage.

 

The Chromebook 3 has a sleek, classy black metal finish that is professional-looking. Its silky-smooth palm rest ensures comfort for your wrist. There is a subtle texture around the display that helps in reducing the glossy bezel’s reflections. You can tilt the screen to 180 degrees thanks to the strong and flexible hinge. Unlike other laptops, the area around its keyboard doesn’t bend.

This laptop is small enough to tuck under your arm and it can easily slip into your luggage for travel. It also has every port you need, including a slim jack for an AC adapter, USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a combination of audio and microphone jack.

The best feature of the Samsung Chromebook 3 is its breathtaking LED display, which is brighter than those of its competitors. Even when viewed at a 45-degree angle on either side, you can see all the colors on the screen. This model offers warmer tones that look more realistic.

In terms of audio, the Chromebook 3’s speakers are distorted and muddy sometimes, and it is not as versatile as other laptops. However, it is loud enough to fill a small room with sound.

The keys are heavy and tend to slow down your typing. The backspace key is just below the power key, which raises the chances of accidentally shutting down the device. However, it is spill-repellant so you can even use it in the kitchen.

Whether for school or travel, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is definitely a bang for your buck. Get it for only $159 on Walmart this Prime Day.

Here are some more great laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
Up Next

Amazon cuts prices of ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens home EV chargers
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 1 900x600 c
Deals

Walmart drops a cool deal on the Google Nest Hub, now only $79

Smart displays are the tech world’s latest offering in the smart home sector. Walmart currently has a solid deal on the Google Nest Hub you may want to check out. Normally $149, it's now available for only $79.
Posted By Erica Katherina
huge savings with google nest pre prime day deals at walmart secure starter kit
Deals

Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week

Walmart offers Pre-Prime Day deals for the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack and Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera. These can help you save a total of $130. Check Walmart's Google Week sale for more savings.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best 97 inch ipad pro cases moko 9 7 2
Deals

Walmart offers the latest Apple iPad for $80 off this 4th of July weekend

After Independence Day, another thing worth celebrating is the onslaught of holiday sales. Walmart is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for $249, saving you $80 from its original price of $329.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Deals

Score the Samsung Chromebook Pro at a 16% discount on Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Pro offers great day-to-day performance for work and play. It usually comes at a high price tag, but with Amazon's deal, you can have it for a lower price of $460. Order yours now while it's still in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo IdeaPad S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 has its flaws, but the presentation won us over

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 is a well-built laptop that leverages its tiny bezels to good effect. It’s small, thin, and has a great display, with a cost in performance and battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald
razer ornate chroma keyboard amazon dal ornata mecha membrane gaming 2
Computing

From Cherry MX to Razer Green, here's what to know about keyboard switches

Mechanical keyboards are some of the best keyboards for gaming and typing, but how do you pick which one? Switch choice is a major part of that decision, so getting your head around switch types, is an important step to take.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen