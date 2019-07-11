Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Share

These days, laptops are more of a necessity than a luxury. If you’re on the lookout for a feature-packed machine at a great price, check out Amazon Prime Day deals. Can’t find what you’re looking for? To keep up with the competition, Walmart is also slashing prices off thousands of products, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $229, you can now get one for only $159 when you check the price in cart. This deal even tops Amazon $134 price on the Samsung Chromebook 3 (refurbished).

Students and frequent travelers will love the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 3, which can easily fit in a bag. It features a fantastic screen, 4GB of RAM for solid performance, and nearly 10 hours of battery life. You also get to enjoy 32GB storage.

The Chromebook 3 has a sleek, classy black metal finish that is professional-looking. Its silky-smooth palm rest ensures comfort for your wrist. There is a subtle texture around the display that helps in reducing the glossy bezel’s reflections. You can tilt the screen to 180 degrees thanks to the strong and flexible hinge. Unlike other laptops, the area around its keyboard doesn’t bend.

This laptop is small enough to tuck under your arm and it can easily slip into your luggage for travel. It also has every port you need, including a slim jack for an AC adapter, USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a combination of audio and microphone jack.

The best feature of the Samsung Chromebook 3 is its breathtaking LED display, which is brighter than those of its competitors. Even when viewed at a 45-degree angle on either side, you can see all the colors on the screen. This model offers warmer tones that look more realistic.

In terms of audio, the Chromebook 3’s speakers are distorted and muddy sometimes, and it is not as versatile as other laptops. However, it is loud enough to fill a small room with sound.

The keys are heavy and tend to slow down your typing. The backspace key is just below the power key, which raises the chances of accidentally shutting down the device. However, it is spill-repellant so you can even use it in the kitchen.

Whether for school or travel, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is definitely a bang for your buck. Get it for only $159 on Walmart this Prime Day.

