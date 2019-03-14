Digital Trends
Limited-time Amazon deal knocks up to $200 off the thin, light Acer Swift 5

Arif Bacchus
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking of purchasing a thin, light, and stylish laptop, you might want to consider heading to Amazon as soon as you can. The online retailer is currently discounting the Acer Swift 5 and several other Acer products by up to $200, but only through the end of today, March 14.

Currently, the leading deal in Amazon’s sale brings the price of the Acer Swift 5 down from $1,400 to $1,200 — a savings of 14 percent. This model comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8500U Processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. These specifications make the machine well-suited for web browsing, multitasking, and light photo editing. We reviewed a version of the Acer Swift 5 and liked its light weight, solid performance, and tactile keyboard.

For something that is a bit cheaper, Amazon is also discounting the price of the Acer Swift 3 by 18 percent. It is now selling for $735 instead of $600. Under the hood, this laptop comes configured with the AMD Ryzen 7-2700U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. Promised battery life is 9 hours, which is a slight improvement over the 8 hours on the more powerful Acer Swift 5. It also features a slim and stylish all-metal design that is bound to add an extra bit of personality to your setup.

If you’re looking for something that is a bit more powerful, Amazon has you covered with the Acer Aspire E15. It’s now on sale for $650, instead of $800 — a 19 percent difference. Unlike the Swift laptops, this one comes with an option for dedicated Nvidia’s MX150 graphics, so you’ll be able to play games like Fortnite on lower settings. It comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. Again, these are excellent specifications for most modern web browsing and other tasks

Amazon is also chopping prices on a Chromebook R13 convertible (now $300), as well as a 31-inch curved monitor (now $400). We have a guide to purchasing laptops if you need help in making your decision. If you’re looking for additional savings on all things technology, feel free to check out our dedicated deals hub for even more savings.

